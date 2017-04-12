Les Canadiennes Celebrate Four Clarkson Cups With Official Banner Rising

Montreal Raise Championship Banners Enroute to 7-3 Win Over Toronto Furies

Follow @DustinKFleming

Photo Daren Zomerman

Since the Canadian Women’s Hockey League’s inception, no team has been more successful than Les Canadiennes de Montréal.

Previously known as the Montreal Stars, the team has won four Clarkson Cups since 2009, a feat unmatched by any other team in the league.

On Dec. 9, the team celebrated nearly a decade of success by raising the championship banners for their 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2017 Clarkson Cup victories.

“It makes me very proud. We’ve been very fortunate to be a part of a great organization that’s been successful. I’ve loved every minute I’ve played […],” said forward Caroline Ouellette who played on all four cup winning teams. “It’s amazing. There are no words to describe how great it feels.”

Ouellette had plenty of company to celebrate the momentous occasion with. Canadiennes and Stars alumni filled the Michel Normandin Arena to take part in the banner raising ceremony.

As the lights went down before the game, players and alumni were preceded by recordings from their Clarkson Cup victories played over the loudspeaker. With the calls of the past dying down and a spotlight on the banners, each alumni that was introduced met a greater roar from the crowd than the last.

“It was awesome,” said forward Noémie Marin. “Just to see my old teammate […] to see the pride they have in their eyes, that’s what those banner mean. We were proud women hockey players.”

Marin would also mark the occasion by scoring a hat trick against Toronto, becoming the second leading scorer in CWHL history.

Perhaps the greatest cheer of all was saved for Concordia Stingers women’s hockey head coach and Les Canadiennes extended roster member, Julie Chu. She walked onto the ice with her newborn daughter Liv to cheers that would not be out of place in a crowd double the size of the one present at the arena.

“This organization holds such a special place in my heart,” said Chu. “They’re my friends, they’re my family. They’re people I care about and have supported me and picked me up.”

The team seemed to pick up on the energy from the ceremony, taking home a 7-3 victory and second place in the league standings overall.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.