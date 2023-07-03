Joy of Colour in Media

Shows and Movies for BIPOC Film Enthusiasts

BIPOC media is often filled with trauma porn and focuses on colonial messaging through its white-centric gaze. Instead, we compiled a list of BIPOC media that decenters whiteness and promotes racialized perspectives, laughter, history, love and joy:

Encanto

In this Disney musical, the Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto.

Entergalactic

In this animated film, artist Jabari finds both himself and love. This beautiful movie centers Black love, Black art and Identity.

Everything Everywhere all at Once

In this multi-award winning movie, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

In this Korean drama tv series, Woo Young Woo, first of her class, starts a new job at a prestigious law firm. However, she is met with doubt about her skills when her coworkers learn she is on the autism spectrum.

Hair Love

In this short animated film, a dad learns to do and care for his Black daughter's natural hair for the first time.

Kim's Convenience

Kim's Convenience is a sitcom following the everyday life of a Korean-Canadian family who own a convenience store in Toronto.

La Negrada

This acclaimed Mexican drama is the first with an all Afro-Mexican cast in Mexico. It tells the story of the lives of Juana and Magdalena.

Mismatched

In this Indian series, two teenagers strike up a tentative friendship at their summer tech programme, while also searching for love. Will the feelings be mutual?

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

In this comedic animated series, a Black father accidentally takes both his children into space. Chaos ensues.

Reservation Dogs

This TV series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma who want to get to California.

Smoke Signals

Smoke signals tells the story of two young Indigenous rivals and friends taking a road trip to go retrieve one of their parent's ashes.

Zach's Ceremony

Zach's Ceremony is an Australian Indigenous coming of age documentary, in which Zach transitions into adulthood. Torn between the pressure he faces and his desires, Zach must learn the traditions and knowledge of his ancestors.

Far from home

In this Nigerian Netflix series, a troubled teenager finds himself in the world of luxury after winning a prestigious scholarship to an exclusive school.

3 idiots

In this Indian coming of age comedy, Farhan and Raju look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive. Is all really well?

Rahimou

In this Moroccan comedy, a girl named Rahimou finds out her estranged father left her a large inheritance. Before she can receive it, her newly found half-brother and his sister-in-law travel to Morocco to try and get the inheritance money for themselves.

Coco

Coco tells the story of a young Mexican boy named Miguel, whose dream to become a musician has to be hidden due to his family's ban on music. Miguel soon embarks on a journey to discover the truth about his ancestors and family history.

The Knight and the Princess

In this first ever Egyptian animated feature film, young adventurer Mohammed Bin Alkassim's plans to rescue the young wives and children of deceased sea merchants get interrupted by love.

Mo

In this comedy series, Palestinian Mo Najjar loses his job at a mobile store and looks for a new gig as his family wait on their pending asylum request.

Dangal

In this Bollywood film, former wrestler and father Mahavir Phogat vows to realize his failed dreams of winning a gold medal for India by training his unborn son. He never has a son but is blessed with daughters instead, who wrestle with social norms, break boundaries and carry on his legacy. The film is inspired by true events.

They are We

This documentary tells the story of how a family separated by the transatlantic slave trade for 170 years sings and dances its way back together.

Happy viewing!

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 13, published March 7, 2023.

Sandra Mouafo is The Link's Vol. 43's opinions editor.