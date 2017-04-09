Introducing Our New Column, Sex Ed(itorial)

Let’s Talk About Sex!

Follow @sav_eden_s

In this hypersexualized society, we’re often shamed and told that we think “too much” about sex—we even hear about health myths that report that the average human thinks about it no less than every seven seconds.

In mainstream media, we see men and women judged differently for enjoying the same things, while everyone else on the gender spectrum is largely ignored.

Here at The Link, we want to change that.

After all, we like to think about sex, and we’d urge you to think even more about sex. We want to talk about these thoughts too, because we’re concerned that the dialogue surrounding sex is often confusing, contradicting and sometimes downright shaming.

So we’re here to change the conversation. We want you to start thinking about sex differently. Conversations about sex and sexuality have progressed—albeit at a snail’s pace—to more open and honest discussions. From talking about preferences and kinks to acknowledging the existence of more than just two genders, we’re seeing a refreshing evolution in our collective dialogue and we want that to continue.

With that in mind, we’d like to introduce our new column to you, dear reader.

Sex Ed(itorial) will talk about sex and all of the things surrounding it.

‘Cause it’s fucking good for you—for your body and your mind.

It helps combat stress and depression, it can improve your self esteem, and it can lead to happier relationships. There are numerous health benefits associated to it, from boosting your immune system to lowering the risk of prostate cancer. But more than that, having sex—in whatever form feels natural to you—is just one of the amazing perks of being a human being.

This column is open a space for all kinds of sex: sex with others, sex with yourself, the absence of sex, the thoughts that you have before and after sex, gender and sexuality, and everything in between.

This column is a place for you. A place where you can feel safe, understood and listened to as we address aspects of our sexualities and sexual preferences that our society may or may not be as keen to talk about. We’re doing this because we believe there shouldn’t be anything taboo about what goes on between informed, consenting adults—and we really want you to be informed.

So let’s change the conversations, and get rid of the old preconceived notions together. Let’s talk about sex.

If you’d like to contribute to the column, send us your questions, comments, stories and thoughts to opinions@thelinknewspaper.ca.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.