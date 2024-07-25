Hot Reads for Hot Days: Why romance books are the perfect summer reads

My go-to summer reads of 2024

Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

Romance novels are arguably the best books to read during the summer.

They are fun, plain, simple and undeniably good. There’s something about reading romance that nourishes the soul in a way that no other genre can. While I can appreciate a little mystery every now and then, I don’t gravitate towards this genre in the summer seeing that the content feels a bit too heavy for my liking. Instead, I like to opt for feel-good stories that allow me to live vicariously through the characters. I lean towards romance novels because they are the perfect pick-me-up.

I’m not alone here. Romance has always been a popular genre, not just within the publishing industry but also with readers. Every year, the genre generates $1.44 billion in sales. Love is part of the human experience—something that resonates personally and deeply with readers. And with the increasing popularity of BookTok, a trend on TikTok, these books are in more demand now than ever before. According to reports from May 2022 to May 2023, interest in the genre spiked by 52 per cent. These books are put on display at bookstores like Indigo where they have a selection of books solely from the BookTok trend. They also have a curated selection of staff picks. There is always at least one romance novel in the mix, proving that romance novels are always a good choice.

Romantic comedies and dramas are one of the most popular genres produced as TV series or films. One of BookTok’s most popular romance series is The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han, which is now available as a TV series on Amazon Prime Video. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s One True Loves is now a major motion picture on Paramount+. These books are popular for a reason: they are irresistibly delightful reads.

Here’s a curated list of a few of my 2024 go-to summer reads!

Emily Henry is one of the most loved BookTok authors. I love her newest novel, Funny Story. The main character, Daphne, is engaged to Peter and they live in a house together that he paid for. Peter is Petra’s best friend, while Petra is in a relationship with Miles, with whom she lives. After ending his engagement to Daphne to be with Petra, Daphne is forced to move out. Stuck in unfamiliar Michigan, Daphne jumps on the opportunity to move in with Petra’s ex, Miles. As the two broken-hearted souls try to recover from their last relationships, they build a connection with each other that neither of them anticipated.

This is one of those stories that remind the reader that hope and love are possible, even after a devastating heartbreak. I’d say this is the perfect summer read of the year because you can’t help but feel good while reading it.

If you love romance and banter, you’ll love Elena Armas’s novel, The Spanish Love Deception. This is another popular BookTok novel that’s been adapted into a film. Catalina and Aaron work together, and for as long as she’s known him, she always thought he disliked her. Catalina is invited to her sister’s wedding and tells her family that she has a boyfriend, except she is single. Catalina is now desperate for a date to her sister’s wedding that’s in four weeks. As she is having this discussion with her best friend at their workplace, Aaron overhears their conversation and offers to be Catalina’s pretend boyfriend. Catalina initially thinks he’s joking, except he expresses that he is serious. As Catalina and Aaron spend time together, she realizes that Aaron is not who she thought he was. In fact, she didn’t know him at all. As the two go about their pretend relationship, Catalina and Aaron realize that pretending is not as easy as they think.

I thoroughly enjoyed this book because, in some ways, it’s an unexpected love story. It reminded me that life can always surprise you and that love can be just right around the corner. This is a wonderful summer read for any lover of adventure. So if you like these kinds of stories, this book is for you.

If you’re a fan of The Bachelor franchise, you’ll enjoy Hannah Brown’s novel, Mistakes We Never Made. Emma and Finn have a long on-and-off history of being each other’s almost—-they almost dated during their adolescence and they almost spent the night together after college. They’ve always had chemistry with one another, but things never worked out between them. As Emma and Finn reunite for a mutual friend’s wedding, they realize that their shared past is not just in the past. Emma pretends that she is fine with having Finn around, especially after their last encounter, which did not go well. When the bride goes missing, the two work together to find their friend. But the more time they spend together, the more they realize why it hadn’t worked out between them before.

I loved this story because I think everyone has a person—a romantic partner or even a friend—who they always look back on and think, “What if?” This story reminded me that some connections never die and that if you’re lucky, you will meet them again at the right place and the right time. In other words, what is meant to be yours will always find its way back to you. This new release is a great summer read for its excitement. You can’t help but root for the characters.

These stories are perfect for anyone who enjoys beautiful surprises. Whether or not you’re a romantic, it doesn't matter. These are fun stories to read under a tree or in the sun, so enjoy!