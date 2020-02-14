Guest Curator!! Co-News Editor A.D. Brings You the Fringe Cal

Feeling energized by the mini spring we just had? Need to procrastinate on some assignments? If you’re a Concordia student who considers it spring break rather than a reading week, here are suggestions to keep you busy through the weekend.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Whether you like starting your weekend real early, or you’re a lucky Concordia student without much to do during reading week, URSA on Park. Ave. is ready for you with Queeraoke. Have a little fun for a good cause, the event is helping raise legal funds for the Unist’ot’en Camp.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Learn about Montreal’s radio history in one of the city’s quirkiest museums. The Musée des ondes Emile Berliner is celebrating the centennial of broadcasting in Canada with a new temporary exhibition commemorating 100 years of radio technology.

Friday, Feb. 28

Feeling fancy on a Friday? Ausgang Plaza is hosting Résilience, a celebration of wine, art, and music. Kick back after a long week with winemakers, painters, and a string quartet. Oh, and wine of course. Space is limited so RSVP.

Extra event

If 8 p.m. is too early to call it a night, head on down to Cabaret Berlin for Double Dare, an evening dedicated to Bauhaus and Sisters of Mercy. Don your darkest clothes and dance sullenly with DJs FAITH (Philip Faith) and Sérénade Obsolète (Xarah Dion).

Saturday, Feb. 29

Nuit Blanche is taking over the city on Saturday with an overwhelming amount of events. A walk around Place des Arts could keep you busy all night, but the fun extends past downtown. If you want a reason to go to Notre-Dame-de-Grâce that isn’t your class at Loyola, head over to Disco Patin at Girouard Park for an evening of skating to the beat of CJLO’s best DJs. It ends at 8 p.m., making it the perfect opener for a long night out.

Sunday, March 1

Bar L’Escogriffe is kicking off a month-long celebration of their twentieth birthday with a concert by Year of Glad, Delta Will, Plastic Waste Band, and Corey Gulkin.

Extra event

But you should skip that and spend the night at Quai des Brumes instead. It’s your last chance to see Lydia Képinski perform her Premier Juin tour, and you don’t want to miss it. You’ll have the chance to celebrate L’Esco at another of their numerous anniversary events.

Monday, March 2

For a mellow Monday back to school, the Art Matters festival will be hosting a workshop on blending electronics to textiles at Concordia’s 4th Space. Craft your own cyberpunk scout badge with touch-activated lights. All you need to bring is an idea.

Tuesday, March 3

If a trek out to NDG to skate wasn’t in your plans on Nuit Blanche, you’ll get another chance with a skating party presented by ASFA, ECA, and CSU. I can’t guarantee the music will be as good though. Open to all students, bring your own skates.

