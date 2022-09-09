Game of the Week: Men’s Soccer Home-Opener

The Stingers Look to Start the Season Off on the Right Foot

With one win already, the Stingers’ men’s soccer team looks to continue the streak during their home-opener Photo Emanuele Barbier

The Stingers’ Men’s soccer team will take on the Université du Québec à Montréal on Sunday, Sept. 11. This game is an opportunity for Concordia fans to catch a glimpse of the year to come for the team.

The no-longer bottom-feeding squad has been improving gradually throughout the past few years. The team has made it into the playoffs two years straight after a six-year drought. They are a rather young team based on the recruits that have made their way onto the roster sheet, yet there is still a healthy collection of veteran players who help set the tone during play.

Sean Homes still wears the captain’s armband for the maroon and gold. Homes has taken the reins of the title ever since they were given to him. With a vocal tenacity, he echoes out to the other players on his team from the centre back position. His commanding tone compliments his skill set. Homes has the ability to play the midfield with a two-way presence, allowing him to be a versatile defender.

The newest additions to the team include twin midfielders Jean-Marc Kalambayi and Jean de Dieu Mbuyi, two Democratic Republic of Congo-born athletes who recently played for Montmorency College. Their athleticism and ability to play multiple positions are what led to their recruitment.

Accompanying the twins is midfielder Quentin Bourgeais. He is a two-time all-star out of College Ahuntsic. This means that his experience with high levels of competition will allow him to fit into the U Sports style of play almost instantly.

UQAM struggled in 2021-22. Boasting a record of 0-10-2, they found themselves at the bottom of the table with nowhere to go but up. This year, UQAM has already secured a point in the standings with a 1-1 draw against McGill on Aug. 31. They will take on Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières two days before their game against the Stingers, meaning that their legs will be poised with two games under their belt.

The Greg Sutton-led Stingers team won their match against the Université de Sherbrooke by a score of 4-2 on Sept 8. Sherbrooke has struggled out of the gate, making them a perfect first opponent for Concordia. Sherbrooke posts a - 11 goal differential and have yet to win a game this season.

The game against UQAM will feature an enthusiastic crowd anticipating a solid debut home venue with support for the Stingers. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m..