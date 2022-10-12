Game of the Week: Concordia Rugby vs. McGill

The Fifth-Seeded Stingers’ Open Fall Sports’ Post-Season

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

The first instance of fall playoffs is here, with the Concordia Stingers’ women’s rugby team taking on the McGill Martlets on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The first-round match-up has fifth-seed Concordia, who finished the season with a 3-3 record. The Stingers are heavily favoured going against the last-place McGill team who went winless in 2022. The last time the two anglo universities faced one another was during the Kelly-Anne Drummond Cup wherein Concordia dominated 55-3.

The Stingers experienced a turbulent campaign. Their .500 record is a reflection of the team's inconsistency. In matches where Concordia wins, they have a point differential of +92, yet in games where they lose, the differential is -166.

At one point in the year, the Stingers were ranked 9th in the U Sports national power rankings. If it were not for the loss against Carleton University on Oct. 8, Concordia would likely still be ranked in the top 10.

The Martlets are susceptible to speedy play. They have given up an atrocious 61.5 points per game. If the Stingers execute their typical game plan, consisting of quick passes and utilizing their stamina, they will win.

Concordia’s stud players will set the tone. Captain Mahalia Robinson evolved into her leadership role, as her vocal candour has steadied solid group efforts this year. Forward Roxanne Galarneau had notable games this year as well. She amassed two multiple-try games against McGill and one against the Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or; the latter of which granted Galarneau Stingers’ Athlete of the Week honours.

These two are just some of the many players who have made impressive contributions to Concordia. The Stingers’ aforementioned quickness and stamina culminated with a sturdy defensive line and textbook tackling that head coach Jocelyn Barrieau implements.

Despite being a Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec consolation game, the atmosphere will be prideful, nonetheless. Concordia’s contemporary success and healthy rugby community will culminate in a boisterously exuberant game from the cheering section. With a historic rivalry entwined between the two universities, who have shared coaches and glory throughout the many years of play, this will just bolster the crowd’s excitement even more.

Both teams look to move past this stage of post-season play with a win. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 4, published October 12, 2022.