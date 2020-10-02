Four Fringe Calendar Days

Hot Pick of the Week: ‘Our Dance of Revolution’ Screening on Monday

I hope you check out some of these events this week, especially Massimadi, the Afro LBTQ+ film and art festival happening between Feb. 20 and 29.

Friday, Feb. 21

At a time where music venues are closing in Montreal, every anniversary counts. On Friday, join the Plateau venue Groove Nation in celebrating their fourth year.

Megan Fernandes will launch her new poetry collection Good Boys at the bookstore Drawn & Quarterly. Here’s a taste: “The collection follows a restless, nervy, cosmically abandoned speaker failing at the aspirational markers of adulthood as she flips from city to city, from enchantment to disgust, always reemerging-just barely-on the trains and bridges and barstools of New York City.”

Saturday, Feb. 22

DJ, producer, singer, and drag performer Awwful dropped what is probably my favourite local release of 2019, the song “Take Me.” Don’t miss the chance to see them live (and other exciting acts) at Bar le Ritz PDB on Saturday night at the event Rewilding 2020: A fundraiser for Australia.

I’m very sorry for making your Saturday night harder to plan, but the second edition of the queer all-encompassing (go go dancers, DJs, art projection) dance party Discoño is happening on Saturday night at Ausgang Plaza.

Sunday, Feb. 23

“After four decades of activism and struggles, how does the future look for queer people in Black communities?” reads the event description for the panel on Afroqueer history in Canada. Lesbian author Makeda Silvera, Toronto activist Douglas Stewart, and Massimadi festival curator of events Laurent Maurice Lafontant will partake in the panel.

Monday, Feb. 24

Cinema Politica and Massimadi Montreal are collaborating to screen Our Dance of Revolution, which “tells the story of how Black queer folks in Toronto faced every adversity, from invisibility to police brutality, and over a four-decade span rose up to become a vibrant, triple-snap-fierce community.” Silvera and Stewart are part of the documentary and will be present at the screening.

