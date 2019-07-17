Former Stingers Philippe Hudon, Charles-Eric Légaré, and Curtis Gass Sign Pro Deals

Men’s Hockey Players Follow U Sports Careers With Professional Contracts

Follow @DustinKFleming

Hudon returns to the team he played for after his season as a Stinger ended. Photo Elisa Barbier

Following the news earlier this offseason that centre Hugo Roy had signed a professional contract in the American Hockey League, several members of the men’s hockey team have signed their own contracts heading into next season.

Leading the pack is Philippe Hudon. The winger spent five years with the Stingers, his final two as the team’s captain.

After graduating and leaving the Stingers, Hudon signed a contract with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades where he put up seven points in 14 games.

He also signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, the Laval Rocket, where he played three games and registered a point in his first game.

Hudon officially signed with the Everblades in late July and will continue his career in Florida going into next season. In his time at Concordia, he certainly left his mark, finishing inside the top 25 players in both goals (28) and points (74) in Stingers history while serving as a strong defensive presence. He was a constant force on the penalty kill and brought a strong physicality and deadly shot to the team.

He was the first player to captain the Stingers to the national championships in over 30 years during the 2017-2018 season.

Winger Charles-Eric Légaré is also pursuing his professional future, but overseas. He recently signed a contract with the Boxers de Bordeaux in the top tier of French hockey.

Since finishing his fourth season in Concordia his plan had been to find a European playing career. In his time with the Stingers, he put up 36 goals and 55 points.

He had a career year this past season, scoring 12 goals and 21 points, playing in the team’s top six as one of their most versatile players.

Between his time with the Stingers and signing with Bordeaux, he played two games with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, scoring his first professional goal.

Defenceman Curtis Gass is also heading overseas. He provided a strong physical force on Concordia’s blueline for four seasons.

He will be heading to Switzerland after signing with Hockey Club Ambri-Piotta in the National League.

However, he is set to play for Hockey Club Biasca Ticino Rockets of the Swiss league, the second tier league of Switzerland owned primarily by Ambri-Piotta.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.