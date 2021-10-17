Who is Bill 96 actually for?

This is how, last May, Premier François Legault announced Bill 96, a new set of comprehensive reforms designed to reinforce French in the province.

Although lauded by many francophones, it also attracted considerable controversy.

Legault notably invoked the notwithstanding clause, permitting provincial governments to override certain charter rights to pass legislation. The same clause was used to pass Bill 21, the notorious provision preventing state employees from wearing religious garb while working.

Across Canada, many have questioned the bill’s constitutionality, and whether it might set a dangerous precedent for provinces acting without federal approval.

Locally, people are concerned about the bill’s changes to the CEGEP system.

Currently, 17.5 per cent of the student population attends an English-speaking CEGEP. If the bill passes, this percentage would be frozen indefinitely. But, if it decreased, the lowered rate would then become the new cap. This means the share of students in English-speaking institutions could only stagnate or falter.

Anglophone student population growth would also be limited to 8.7 per cent a year, a 2005 number collected from a Ministère de l’Éducation, du Loisir et du Sport report.

As students graduate high school and join the eligible student population, Bill 96 would ensure that only 8.7 per cent of them could attend an English CEGEP.

These students already belong to a restricted category. In Quebec, every student must attend public school in French unless they or a close relative have previously received a major part of their elementary studies in English in Canada. However, those who were eligible when the law was adopted can pass that eligibility down to their children. Those willing and able to pay for private schools can also bypass these restrictions.

Since Bill 101 enshrined French supremacy into law in 1977, the percentage of kids in English schools has been halved.

A 2016 thesis by Concordia educational studies graduate, Jennifer Ryan, "The Burden of Choice: Deciding Between English and French Education in Quebec", focuses on this shift.

She found that, of all students eligible for English elementary and secondary education, both anglophone and francophone, “9 out of 10 opt, on average, to enrol in English school.”

In a joint response to the bill, Montreal’s three anglophone CEGEPs stated they "will not address the ongoing desire among many young Quebecers to attend our institutions.