Reviving the cultural tradition of tattooing Indigenous communities

While very different from Inuit tattoos, Haudenosaunee tattoos would also reflect social status and mark achievements.

“I feel like there is a huge need and demand for [traditional tattooing] in our communities,” said Amberley John, an Onyote’aka (bear clan) woman who is an emerging traditional tattoo artist and team member of Earthline Collective, an organization founded in 2015 to teach and support cultural Indigenous tattoo practices across Canada.

John, who is pursuing a master’s in interdisciplinary Indigenous studies at the University of British Columbia, was trained at the 2017 Earthline Tattoo Residency in hand-poking and skin-stitch tattooing methods.

Focusing on Haudenosaunee designs, she wishes to use traditional tattooing as a way to heal intergenerational trauma caused by centuries of colonization.

“I don’t like it when things get culturally romanticized, when using the term medicine. Eating properly, eating healthy—that’s good medicine. Spending time with your family, that's medicine. Even going to watch our community members play our traditional sports—that can lift you up,” she said. “Tattooing is just another form of medicine. A holistic one.”

“There is a lot I have to heal from, and I feel like helping others heal is helping me,” said Appaqaq, who believes traditional tattooing has a role in healing the wounds caused by colonization. “And I just think it’s making us, Inuit as a whole, stronger, trying to decolonize ourselves by getting our marks back.”

While there are many reasons to receive tattoos, such as their beauty or strong traditional meaning, for many it’s also a way to show cultural pride.

“Growing up, I didn’t know where I belonged since I wasn’t in my community,” said Etok, who spent a big part of her life outside of Puvirnituq, her hometown. “I had no sense of belonging and I kind of had an identity crisis.”

She explained that living away from home made her feel stuck between two worlds. When visiting her hometown, she would feel like she wasn’t Inuit enough.

“It helped me in a way that I was able to get confidence on who I am and where I come from,” she said of her first tattoo, which she received from a friend of hers.

Like Etok, many Indigenous people live away from their communities. For John, tattoos can serve as a way to remain connected to one’s origins.

“They’re still a part of the community,” said John on the Haudenosaunee people who live away. “And sometimes these tattoos can feel like a hand reaching out as well.”

“It’s not [just] something on our skin for the rest of our lives,” said Appaqaq. “It’s something that gives us power to be who we are.”

Tattoo artists also cherish the experience of tattooing itself. Since hand poking takes longer than using a machine, relatively small designs can take hours and even more than one session. They describe it as a personal and meaningful process they get to share.