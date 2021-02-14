People with eating disorders facing new challenges amidst lockdown

“Living through the lockdown with an eating disorder feels extremely alienating,” said Emma Becker, a Concordia computer engineering student. “I never know what will happen. It creates a lot of instability.”

Micheline Bessette, coordinator of BACA, a clinic specializing in eating disorder treatment, said “since last May, the clinic has seen an accentuation of eating disorders in people. The new challenges of being isolated have worsened eating behaviours.”

Bessette explained the lockdown has created certain situations of added pressure. Being around family all the time means they’re watching everything you eat or don’t eat, not having access to gyms means you can’t exercise anymore, and having access to a fridge at all times means compulsive actions are easier to fall into. This loss of control over ones living situation can heighten already disordered behaviour, or even create new disordered behaviour.

With the majority of students working from home, the bedroom has become where they attend class, do homework, eat, and rest. For students struggling with eating disorders, their bedroom has become an even more overwhelming space.

“My room is where I take calls with friends but also where I work, and it’s also the only place where I have full privacy,” explained a student in Concordia’s software engineering program, who preferred to remain anonymous. “It becomes really difficult to separate all those aspects of my life while also dealing with a disorder that spreads to practically every realm in my life.”

The difficulty of at-home therapy for eating disorders lies in the fact that the patient is learning how to change at-home behaviours while being in said home. This, in turn, makes it more difficult to recognize and isolate present disordered behaviours. “Therapy helps compartmentalize and target my eating behaviours to be treated. It would be better if said therapy was in person because that effect would be amplified,” the student explained.