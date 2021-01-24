Noam Chomsky urges Canada to sign nuclear ban

Professor Noam Chomsky was 16 years old, working as a camp counsellor, when US nuclear strikes obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“[August] 6, 1945, is a day that is indelibly etched into my memory,” said Chomsky.

“In the morning, a speaker at the camp announced that Hiroshima had been attacked by an atomic bomb. Everyone heard the announcement. The next minute, they went back to their normal activities. I was so appalled, I took off and went into the woods to think. I’ve never gotten over that feeling. We are in the exact same situation now.”

In the years since that day, Chomsky, 92, has built a reputation as a historian, political activist, and scholar, who has written more than 150 books on politics and mass media.

Recently, Chomsky held a Zoom conference with the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute to discuss Canada’s refusal to sign the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or TPNW.

The treaty, which was approved by 122 countries in 2017, prohibits affiliated nations from participating in any nuclear weapons activities, including testing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using, or threatening to use nuclear weapons.

However, none of the nine nuclear-armed countries—US, UK, Russia, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea—have signed or ratified the agreement.

Although Canada does not officially own nuclear weapons, the Liberal government did not support the treaty, boycotting negotiations which two-thirds of all countries attended. Canada also voted against a UN resolution in support of the treaty, which was backed by 130 members.

In the years following the Hiroshima attack, the escalating nuclear conflict between the US and the USSR caused the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to move the minute hand of their Doomsday Clock forward. The new reading, two minutes to midnight, was the closest that humanity had ever come to armageddon, until recently.

On Jan. 23 2020, the Bulletin abandoned minutes in favor of counting seconds, as the minute hand crept forward. That day, the clock indicated 100 seconds to midnight, citing “two simultaneous existential dangers”—climate change and nuclear war.