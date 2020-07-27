Massimadi Festival’s 13th edition is underway showcasing Black and queer artists

The 13th edition of the Massimadi festival is taking place online this year from Feb. 12 to March 12. The film and arts LGBTQA+ afro festival is presenting over 30 films and other events such as panels and expositions.

President of the Massimadi foundation, Laurent Maurice Lafontant, explained the festival was created with an aim to fight homophobia and transphobia within the Black community. Started in 2009, the festival always takes place during Black history month to shine a light on Black LGBTQA+ community members. The Massimadi festival sends a message that LGBTQA+ communities and Black cultures are not only linked to stories of oppression. Lafontant explained that people can not simply interest themselves in these communities when it comes to stories of oppression, discrimination, or police brutality. He said they must also be interested in the everyday lives and diverse stories from those who make up the communities. “It’s not just political combat,” said Lafontant when referring to what makes up the diversity of LGBTQA+ and Black communities. “There’s also relationships of love, relationships with family, the pursuit of dreams, and artistic expression.” Consequently, that is exactly what the events of the festival represent.

The short film ‘Limelight,’ written by Ana Telfer and directed by Claire Gostin, follows an 18-year-old after a controversial political election in the Republic of Congo. Courtesy Massimadi Foundation

All of the films and events focus on celebrating and recognizing Black and LGBTQA+ members. Rooted in values of respect, inclusivity, and open-mindedness, the festival’s objective is to showcase under-represented individuals. “We construct ourselves in a way that reflects what is around us, and not seeing ourselves can sometimes send a message that we don’t exist in society or that we hold an inferior position in society,” said Lafontant when talking about the importance of recognition. “So, that’s the importance of seeing ourselves. It’s to create a better feeling, a feeling of belonging to Quebec and Montreal societies.” This year’s theme of resistance corresponds with everything that happened in 2020—from the pandemic to the Black Lives Matter protests. “We chose this theme mainly to send a message of resistance, to not give up, and to continue fighting for our dreams, our relationships, because there’s hope for a better future,” said Lafontant. “It’s really to tell people there are better days coming and to keep moving forward.”

The Brazillian documentary ‘Your Mother’s Comfort’ by Adam Golub follows trans activist and politician, Indianara Siqueira. Courtesy Massimadi Foundation