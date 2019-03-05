From Montreal to around the globe, art builds community

Around the city and across the world, diverse spaces are used to house community art studios, some of which belong to the Art Hives Initiative.

Art therapist and Art Hives Headquarters coordinator Rachel Chainey explained how feelings of empowerment and boosts of self-esteem are inherently linked to art-making, but when this is shared with a community, these benefits are enhanced.

An art hive is a designated space where everyone is free, and welcome, to come in and express themselves through art. The idea is quite simple, but the advantages of art hives go a little more in-depth.

Officially established in 2010 here in Montreal, the Art Hives Initiative has spread across the globe over the years, now with over 270 hives making up the network. With most located in North America and over 40 in Quebec, Concordia hosts two hives on their campuses.

“If you had done the art at home you would already feel better about having done the art, but then you feel even better because you are witnessed by others, not just by a therapist, but by a whole community of people,” said Chainey.

While every art hive is different, the spaces usually offer an abundance of visual art supplies, and sometimes, other forms of art supplies like musical instruments are available. Buttons and beads line the shelves, paints in every colour sit in a trolley, and yarn, paper products, and clay are within reach.

Of the many values the Art Hives Initiative encompasses in its mission, building and strengthening community is seen as one of the highest priorities.

“It’s all about inclusion and valuing diversity. So [it’s about] wanting people to have experiences where they meet people who are unlike themselves,” said Chainey when explaining one of the aims of the initiative is to welcome people of all different backgrounds. “We really want the whole community to feel welcome here.”

Chainey added that the spaces act as an equalizing tool, meaning everyone is simply there to make art, or enjoy company. There are no questions asked and no pressure to share your story. Director and founder of the Art Hives Initiative Dr. Janis Timm-Bottos shared the sentiment saying the spaces help to break down barriers between strangers.

“We offer a place to explore identities that [are] outside of the ones society has labelled us with. [...] I feel [they] get broken down in the art hive,” she said. “That’s where the empathy can begin.”

“It creates a solidarity between people and it helps take down prejudice,” added Chainey.

With an environment aimed to be welcoming, casual, and inspiring, art hives are often referred to as third-spaces, meaning they are spaces separate from the two usual social settings that are work and home. “It’s a safe space. It’s not the pressures of home, it’s not the pressures of work,” said Ruth Boomer, one of the facilitators of the NDG Art Hive.