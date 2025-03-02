Stingers 6, Martlets 1: A game to remember

The Stingers women’s hockey team advances to the finals

Stingers forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon scored a hat trick as the Stingers advanced to the RSEQ final. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

The Concordia University Stingers dominated the McGill University Martlets 6-1 at Place Bell on March 1 in a game like no other, with forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon recording her first hat trick since September 2023.

The win secured the Stingers a spot in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) finals against the Bishop's University Gaiters.

“We’re excited that we punched a ticket to the nationals,” Bureau-Gagnon said. “But the key to our success was playing as a team throughout the whole season and the whole series.”.

Shortly after the start of the game, Stingers defender Camille Richard took a shot on net that appeared to be a goal. However, the goal was refused due to a high stick.

“You think it’s a goal and you’re excited, but at the end of the day, it was called no goal and you play on. That’s called life,” head coach Julie Chu said. “But like anything, we try our best to move on.”

While the first period was full of body checks and penalties for both teams, the scoring action started in the second period.

Approximately one minute into the second period, Bureau-Gagnon scored her first goal of the game, tapping it on a rebound from McGill goalie Sophie Lajeunesse.

Around seven minutes later, Bureau-Gagnon scored her second of the night, giving the Stingers a 2-0 lead.

“It was just great to get [the goal], but those goals are not scored by themselves,” Bureau-Gagnon said. “It’s the team that helps me set up the play before that.”

Less than one minute after Bureau-Gagnon’s goal, the crowd erupted in cheers again when team captain Caroline Moquin-Joubert scored on a breakaway to put the Stingers up 3-0.

Stingers goalie Jordyn Verbeek said that moments like these are how she is able to stay confident in her game.

“My team was incredible,” Verbeek said. “They block a ton of shots, the breakaways were awesome and they continue to show up day in and day out. It makes my job easy, makes me more confident and focused during every game.”

With just one minute left in the second period, the Martlets’ Taylor Garcia scored a powerplay goal, leaving the score at 3-1 for Concordia going into the third.

The third period started with a big save from Verbeek after a slapshot from the Martlets.

Despite the Martlets building their momentum, Stingers forward Émilie Lavoie scored mid-period, leaving the Stingers up 4-1.

“Every game against McGill and otherwise is a battle and a test to get better and better. They’ve got a big team, they pushed us hard this series,” Chu said. “Regardless of the score of this one, I think [McGill] made a really good transition from their first half to the second.”

Minutes later, Lavoie scored on a breakaway for her second of the night.

With just five seconds left of play, Bureau-Gagnon took advantage of a Stingers 5-on-3 power play to complete her hat trick.

The Stingers will face off against the Bishop’s University Gaiters on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. for the first game of the RSEQ finals.