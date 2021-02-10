‘Blackity’ sheds light on the disparities of representation in Black Canadian art

The exhibition space for contemporary art known as Artexte is hosting its latest feature installment–Blackity: a memorabilia of contemporary Black Canadian art ranging from the 1970s until today.

Curated by Dr. Joana Joachim and set in the heart of Montreal, it sheds light on the disparities found in the preservation of Canadian art among non-white racial communities. Through a variety of books, catalogs, journals, and short films, viewers can witness the neglect of Black art firsthand, and its impacts on Black historical timelines in Canada.

Joachim came across Artexte after working alongside the Ethnocultural Art Histories Research Group at Concordia in 2015 whilst completing a research residency on the presence of Black and Asian influences in Canadian art. During her residency, and after having worked closely with Artexte’s team over the years, Joachim’s research sparked the inspiration for what would later become the conglomeration of works that constitute Blackity today.

“One of the primary things that I was looking at was [how] the Artexte collection allows me as a curator to learn about what was happening all those years ago, and what is happening now,” Joachim said.

Artexte’s permanent collection contains various archived forms of contemporary art and documents ranging from 1965 up until today. A large portion of Artexte’s catalog is freely accessible through e-Artexte, the gallery’s online archival database. In terms of Black Canadian art, Joachim was only able to uncover documentation of artists’ work from the 1970s onward.

This is not to say that there is no documentation of Black art prior to the ‘70s. The truth is that the process most art historians exploring Black diasporic histories in Canadian art go through requires extensive research. Sometimes, it involves having to categorize a sort of temporal cartography that attempts to mimic a timeline–as Joachim has done with the installment of Blackity–to trace the roots of Black art in Canada. In Joachim’s case, and given the gallery’s facilities, she felt propelled to gather information from as far back in time as she could.