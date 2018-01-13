CSU Denounces Sexual Harassment Allegations in Concordia English Department

Will Discuss the Issue Again at Concordia’s Next Senate Meeting

The Concordia Student Union said they support the survivors of the alleged abuse and sexual misconduct perpetrated by professors in Concordia’s English department.

“Given the context of the last few month in regards to allegations of sexual violence, it comes as no surprise that perpetrators exist within our own communities,” the CSU said Wednesday in a statement. “It is important that the university, the administration and the named individuals & departments be held accountable.”

The statement was drafted while Concordia President, Alan Shepard, held a press conference in response to the allegations. It was later approved at a CSU council meeting on Wednesday.

CSU Student Life Coordinator Leyla Sutherland said that in addition to the letter, the CSU will be bringing the topic of the sexual harassment allegations at Concordia’s next senate meeting on Jan. 19. Senate is Concordia’s highest academic decision making body that’s made up of senior administrators, faculty members, and student representatives.

“For now the most important part for us was acknowledging that these things are real and happen and it’s not productive to pretend that we didn’t know about them,” Sutherland said.

CSU John Molson School of Business councillor Rory Blaisdell said that it’s important that councillors email their respective deans and associate deans to denounce the sexual harassment allegations.

On Thursday the Fine Arts Student Alliance also wrote that they are against any type of abuse or harassment on campus.

“We are greatly disappointed in the English department and the university. FASA believes a full cleanup of all faculties at the university should be made. It is the responsibility of the institution that is Concordia,” they wrote in a statement to their Facebook page.

