Concordia Senate Denounces Bill 62

Concordia’s senate, the highest academic decision making body, decided to write an official statement against Bill 62 and any actions that infringe upon its values as a unifying, and inclusive university. Archive Nikolas Litzenberger

“It’s really important that the university says something,” the Concordia Student Union’s Student Life Coordinator and senate representative Leyla Sutherland said.

“Senate is its own body, and it’s important that everyone in the room hold that responsibility and do their due diligence as far as addressing things that will affect students,” she added.

Although it passed, it did so with some debate among the senators present. Concordia’s President, Alan Shepard, stayed neutral on the matter, having already made a statement on Bill 62, on Nov. 1, 2017.

Robert Soroka, a lecturer from the John Molson School of Business, thought that it was too early to make a statement regarding the bill as it could be changed in the near future.

“I would put forward that we withdraw the motion [for] the time being,” Soroka said. “I don’t think we have a full vision as to what this law actually will be and rather than issuing multiple statements, I would respectfully submit that the current motion be withdrawn and we wait for the final draft or the challenges.”

Shepard said that senate’s statement will be distributed next week, although it’s unclear how.

The bill, which was passed at Quebec’s national assembly on Oct. 18, 2017, has been subject to harsh criticism since before it was introduced. The CSU held a press conference outside in front of the Palais de Justice regarding the Bill on Nov. 8, 2017.

It has now been challenged by the National Council of Canadian Muslims in Quebec’s Superior Court.

New Programs

Senate approved two new Bachelor’s of Science Honours in the department of Exercise Science; one in Kinesiology and Clinical Exercise Physiology and one in Athletic Therapy.

A certificate and minor in Immigration Studies as part of the School of Community and Public Affairs was approved as well. The minor and certificate in Immigration Studies was approved by the Arts and Science’s Faculty council on Sept. 8, 2017, and has been awaiting senate approval since.

