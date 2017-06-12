CSMRO Griffons: Three Goals, Three Points For CSMRO

Nizar Houhou Puts in Strong Goalkeeping Display Enroute to Win

Griffons will look to seal back to back wins next week versus AS Blainville Photo Courtesy Patrick Maltais Verrette

After last week’s disappointing draw to FC Gatineau, Club de Soccer Mont-Royal Outremont Griffons came in hungry for all three points against CS St-Hubert.

Following a dominant offensive display, CMSRO sealed a comfortable 3-0 win at home this past Sunday in Town of Mount Royal.

“It was very difficult last week, we lost the three points on the last three minutes of the game,” said Griffons goalkeeper Nizar Houhou. “We really wanted to bounce back tonight.”

It didn’t take long for the Griffons to stamp their authority against St-Hubert, going up 1-0 early in the first half. Coming down the right, midfielder Yannick Damian Toker crossed the ball into the box to set up striker Frederico Moojen for his fourth goal of the season. Moojen controlled the ball on his right foot only to toe poke it past St-Hubert goalkeeper Nicolas Milli.

CSMRO wouldn’t waste any time doubling their lead. Once again, the Griffons caught St-Hubert on the counter attack with Ritch-Andy Jean-Pierre receiving a pass to put him one on one with Milli. Taking the ball on his right foot, Jean-Pierre effortlessly skipped past the goalkeeper, setting himself up for an easy tap in.

“I think from the beginning of the season we’re always having trouble in the first half,” said Griffons captain Riccardo Teoli. “Tonight we came out right away [with] two goals in the first half.”

The second half would see CSMRO seal the win. A collision between Moojen and St-Hubert defender Ernest Tchoupe would see the loose ball roll to forward Jean-Nicanor Bastien. His left-footed effort curled past the keeper for the third and final goal of the game.

As convincing as the scoreline was, head coach Luc Brutus didn’t hesitate to point out the areas on the field that needed improvement—more specifically the team’s defensive display.

“Today [was] better obviously, [but] we still had problems at the beginning of the second half; we gave too much space,” said Brutus.

Both Teoli and Brutus praised Houhou’s second half performance. The Griffons goalkeeper shut out St-Hubert on more than one occasion to keep their opposition off the scoreboard.

“It’s my job to save the team when they need it,” Houhou said. “It went well for me […] but I have the three points in mind before everything.”

Brutus and CSMRO remain in fifth place but on level in terms of points with FC Lanaudière and CS Longueuil, who each have eight.

The Griffons will travel to face first place AS Blainville next Sunday.

