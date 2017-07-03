CSMRO Griffons: Griffons Edge Out Dynamo de Québec

Defensive Second Half Display Seals All Three Points

Midfielder Yannick Toker in possession for CSMRO against Dynamo de Québec. Photo Alexander Perez

Griffons defence put in a strong second half performance enroute to their recent win Sunday night. Photo Alexander Perez

Returning home after a two-game winless streak, Club de Soccer Mont-Royal Outremont Griffons needed three points to claw their way up the standings.

Two first-half goals sealed the win for CSMRO, beating out Dynamo de Québec two to one on Sunday night.

“It was a decent game, not a great game,” said said Griffons head coach Luc Brutus, despite the win. He’s still looking for his team to hit their stride as the season progresses.

The Griffons started the game strong against the visitors. The first half saw CSMRO dictate the majority of the match early on, opening up offensively in order to find the first goal.

That patience would later be rewarded. Griffons defender Davide Salvoni pounced on a rebound from the previous free kick, heading it in the back of the net to put his team up by one.

Dynamo would later level the score on a penalty kick from forward Bastien Aussemes. The game wouldn’t stay tied for long, though. Forwards Jean-Pierre Ritch-Andy and Adama Sissoko formed a threatening partnership throughout the first half, with one always close to the other when they were in possession.

CSMRO’s second goal came courtesy of Sissoko. Linking up with Ritch-Andy on the left side, Sissoko cut to his right and put his laces through the ball to find the back of the net.

“They did well,” said Brutus. “Sissoko had a good game, offensively and defensively [and] Ritch-Andy did a lot of runs in the first half.”

With all the goals scored in the first half, the two teams’ performances would be outlined by a composed defensive display. Leading by example from the back, captain Riccardo Teoli put in, what Brutus expressed as “his best game this year.”

“I can’t give the credit just to myself,” said Teoli. “Yes, I probably had one of the better games, but [it’s] thanks to the other guys who played just as well.”

Although the back four put in a consistent performance, Brutus is still looking for his team to be more consistent on the attack. The Griffons found it difficult to take advantage of the space awarded to them on offense.

“In the second half but we should’ve been more composed with the ball when we had [possession] to make sure that we get [Dynamo] in transition,” said Brutus. “It’s too bad, the score shouldn’t have been that tight because we had a lot of space in the second half, we should have taken advantage of it.”

Griffons striker Frederico Moojen had trouble making his mark last game as he was unable to find the back of the net, outlining Brutus’ concern on the team’s attacking end. Although he was left discontent without a goal, Moojen is happy with the three points. “That’s what we needed,” he said.

“When you don’t score you’re a little frustrated but I can’t blame my midfielders for that,” said Moojen. “I think if I didn’t score, I’m gonna try to do a few things better next game and make sure I can get a few goals.”

CSMRO will welcome CS Longueuil next Sunday as Brutus will look to squad to finally hit their stride midway through the season.

“We have to work harder,” said Brutus. “We have to find our rhythm, we haven’t found [it] yet. We’re seven games into the season, usually this is when we start playing much better. Let’s hope that this year it will happen.”

