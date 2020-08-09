Concordia resources available to students
How can Concordia’s resources be accessed during the online-only semester?
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant change for everyone, and Concordia’s services are no different.
Aboriginal Student Resource Centre
The ASRC is a resource centre and community hub for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students. – Counselling and academic support is being offered remotely – External resources and helpful links are available online – Private Facebook group continues to offer community
Access Centre for Students with Disabilities
- Virtual appointments with an advisor
- Resources for students with temporary or permanent disabilities, including accommodation planning, referral services, and self-advocacy skills
- Students must first register by email to take advantage of the programs offered
- Drop-in group sessions on Zoom on Thursday mornings focus on a theme or are open discussions with Q&A
Health Services
- Appointments this fall are available by telephone
- Health promotion specialists can help you achieve your health goals
- List of internal and external mental health services can be found on health services website
Zen Dens
- Online resources help students cope with COVID-19, isolation, and school stress—a space to “reset or reflect” in cyberspace
- Online drop-in chats with psychologists, health promotion experts, and trained volunteers
- Zen chats, or peer check-ins, hosted by student wellness ambassadors
- Links to other resources at Concordia and beyond
International Students Office
Most of the ISO’s regular services will be available online in the fall.
- Advising on immigration—including CAQ, study permit, work permits—and health insurance
- ISO webinars on themes like working in Canada, discovering your health insurance plan, and post-graduation work permit
Le Gym
Though Le Gym is closed until further notice, this doesn’t mean students have to get used to a sedentary lifestyle. This semester, Le Gym is offering a variety of online classes on Zoom for students, faculty, and the public to take advantage of this semester. From yoga, pilates, dance to full body high intensity classes, those interested in staying fit this semester can register for classes on Le Gym’s Concordia website. Students, faculty, and the general public can read the class descriptions on the website, and choose which workout will be a good fit for the semester.
Le Gym will also be offering online personal training, which will be provided through Zoom and FaceTime. Students can choose which classes they want to sign up for or purchase an all-access pass, which allows students and faculty to take full advantage of all the programs offered by Le Gym.
Student Success Centre
The Student Success Centre is offering all its regular services online and by telephone
- Learning, career, advocacy, self-development, and skills development
- Peer support through the welcome crew mentors and math and writing assistants
- Call extension 3921 for any questions or support with online learning
Student Learning Services
- Video appointments with learning specialists
- Tailored workshops about organizational skills, time management, learning effectively from online classes, staying focused, tackling online exams, and more
Career and Planning Services
- One-on-one appointments with career counsellors and career advisors
- New workshops, panels, and virtual career fairs and networking events, with new additions to the workshop series
FutureReady
- Launched fall series online, with events covering communication and digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship, leadership and collaboration, and health and wellbeing
Student Advocacy Office
- Confidential virtual appointments for any student requiring help navigating university rules and regulations, specifically the Academic Code of Conduct and the Code of Rights and Responsibilities
- Tips and guidance to promote academic integrity
Sexual Assault Resource Centre
Concordia’s Sexual Assault Resource Centre offers support services for Concordia students, staff, and faculty who have been affected by sexual violence.
- Services available remotely this semester, including counselling by telephone or video call
- Consultation, counselling, drop-in hours, referrals, workshops, and mandatory training
- 45-minute one-on-one sessions with a peer-support volunteer trained in active listening
- The mandatory Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Training for new students is available in an online format or small group sessions over video-conference
- Students who cannot complete the training for personal reasons can contact SARC to set up a one-on-one meeting
- SARC usually offers accompaniment to the police or hospital for victims, but this service is not available
