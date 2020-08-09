Concordia resources available to students

How can Concordia’s resources be accessed during the online-only semester?

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant change for everyone, and Concordia’s services are no different.

Aboriginal Student Resource Centre

The ASRC is a resource centre and community hub for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students. – Counselling and academic support is being offered remotely – External resources and helpful links are available online – Private Facebook group continues to offer community

Access Centre for Students with Disabilities

Virtual appointments with an advisor

Resources for students with temporary or permanent disabilities, including accommodation planning, referral services, and self-advocacy skills

Students must first register by email to take advantage of the programs offered

Drop-in group sessions on Zoom on Thursday mornings focus on a theme or are open discussions with Q&A

Health Services

Appointments this fall are available by telephone

Health promotion specialists can help you achieve your health goals

List of internal and external mental health services can be found on health services website

Zen Dens

Online resources help students cope with COVID-19, isolation, and school stress—a space to “reset or reflect” in cyberspace

Online drop-in chats with psychologists, health promotion experts, and trained volunteers

Zen chats, or peer check-ins, hosted by student wellness ambassadors

Links to other resources at Concordia and beyond

International Students Office

Most of the ISO’s regular services will be available online in the fall.

Advising on immigration—including CAQ, study permit, work permits—and health insurance

ISO webinars on themes like working in Canada, discovering your health insurance plan, and post-graduation work permit

Le Gym

Though Le Gym is closed until further notice, this doesn’t mean students have to get used to a sedentary lifestyle. This semester, Le Gym is offering a variety of online classes on Zoom for students, faculty, and the public to take advantage of this semester. From yoga, pilates, dance to full body high intensity classes, those interested in staying fit this semester can register for classes on Le Gym’s Concordia website. Students, faculty, and the general public can read the class descriptions on the website, and choose which workout will be a good fit for the semester.

Le Gym will also be offering online personal training, which will be provided through Zoom and FaceTime. Students can choose which classes they want to sign up for or purchase an all-access pass, which allows students and faculty to take full advantage of all the programs offered by Le Gym.

Student Success Centre

The Student Success Centre is offering all its regular services online and by telephone

Learning, career, advocacy, self-development, and skills development

Peer support through the welcome crew mentors and math and writing assistants

Call extension 3921 for any questions or support with online learning

Student Learning Services

Video appointments with learning specialists

Tailored workshops about organizational skills, time management, learning effectively from online classes, staying focused, tackling online exams, and more

Career and Planning Services

One-on-one appointments with career counsellors and career advisors

New workshops, panels, and virtual career fairs and networking events, with new additions to the workshop series

FutureReady

Launched fall series online, with events covering communication and digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship, leadership and collaboration, and health and wellbeing

Student Advocacy Office

Confidential virtual appointments for any student requiring help navigating university rules and regulations, specifically the Academic Code of Conduct and the Code of Rights and Responsibilities

Tips and guidance to promote academic integrity

Sexual Assault Resource Centre

Concordia’s Sexual Assault Resource Centre offers support services for Concordia students, staff, and faculty who have been affected by sexual violence.

Services available remotely this semester, including counselling by telephone or video call

Consultation, counselling, drop-in hours, referrals, workshops, and mandatory training

45-minute one-on-one sessions with a peer-support volunteer trained in active listening

The mandatory Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Training for new students is available in an online format or small group sessions over video-conference

Students who cannot complete the training for personal reasons can contact SARC to set up a one-on-one meeting

SARC usually offers accompaniment to the police or hospital for victims, but this service is not available

