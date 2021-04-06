Concordia reveals more about upcoming fall semester

Masks may be optional provided provincial health goals are met

List of in-person classes pushed back to mid-June. File Photo Emanuele Barbier

As the fall semester approaches, Concordia has updated its approach to in-person schooling.

Following an announcement from the provincial government, the university will no longer need to implement physical distancing measures, and masks may become optional, provided that 75 per cent of people age 16 and over are fully vaccinated by the end of August and the overall public health situation remains stable. The university urges students to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Though libraries, research labs, and student resources are scheduled to reopen, the university has stated that orientation will still be held virtually while incorporating some in-person elements.

So far, course delivery has not been finalized—Concordia stated that students should “expect to see updated information on fall term course delivery in the class schedule over the next few weeks.” Despite this, students outside of Montreal have been urged to be in the city by Sept. 7.