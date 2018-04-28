Concordia Men’s Rugby Announces First Member of 2018-2019 Rookie Class

Thomas Goetz of Martinique to Join Reigning Quebec Champions

Follow @IrelandCompton

The Quebec champion Stingers men’s rugby team has announced the addition of a new recruit. File Photo Amely Coulombe

After a perfect 7-0 run this past season, Concordia’s men’s rugby team announced its first commit on Thursday.

24 year-old centre Thomas Goetz moved to Quebec from Trois-Ilets, Martinique to continue his education, and has been competing in the provincial club system ever since.

Goetz recently played with the Town of Mount Royal RFC, as well as with the Montreal Irish’s rugby sevens club.

Weighing in at 190-pounds and standing at five foot ten inches, Goetz looks to be a solid addition to the club. His rugby sense and aggressive style of play earned him a spot on Quebec’s provincial team two years ago, catching the attention of Stingers head coach Craig Beemer.

The new recruit is set to join the team for training camp in August and will be continuing his studies in Sciences at Concordia in the fall.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.