Concordia Men’s Hockey Adds Another Recruit in William Leclerc

The Quebec Native Scored Over 100 Points in the QJAAAHL Last Season

The Concordia Stingers have added new recruit William Leclerc. Photo Ireland Compton

The Stingers’ newest recruit has already hit the ice at the Ed Meagher Arena. William Leclerc took part in the Stingers prospect camp this weekend and looked to impress his future coaches.

In the camp’s scrimmage, Leclerc showed off a high level of hockey sense, making plays and creating offence against a defense that was hard pressed to contain him.

Head coach Marc-André Élement noted Leclerc’s skill during the scrimmage and showed a great deal of confidence in his new forward’s ability.

“I think I’m an intelligent player. I can play a two way game and play on the penalty kill but my specialty is offence. I can score but I’m more of a passer,” said Leclerc before the game, describing his hockey IQ as one of his greatest assets.

The 20 year old’s offense was certainly on display last season when he scored 110 points in just 42 games for the Chambly Forts of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League last season.

Leclerc does know that he’s entering a very different league though. U Sports can be a difficult adjustment for young players with its fast and physical style.

“I can adjust my game to the more competitive hockey and be intelligent and fast to be tough to play against,” said Leclerc.

He’s planning on using his hockey IQ to adapt and produce even if he won’t be able to be a 100 point player for the Stingers.

He’s got his new head coach’s confidence on that front. Élement believes he has a strong player in Leclerc.

“He’s gonna have success. He has to improve his speed but he’s a smart player, we’re gonna see what he can do,” said Élement.

