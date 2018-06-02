Concordia Foosball Club Continues Hustle For First Table

Club Gets Funds Through CSU and Bake Sales To Install Table at G-Lounge

The club hopes to have enough funds to soon have a table in the G-lounge. Photo Daren Zomerman.

When asked where to meet for an interview, Concordia Foosball Club founder Eloy Tripetujan suggested Reggie’s, the only place on campus with a foosball table.

“The table [at Reggie’s] is awful,” he said. “It’s really bad, you can’t play well. Our first goal is to get an actual table outside of Reggie’s.”

According to Tripetujan, the table is rusty and uneven, making it harder to play. Another member of the club, Jordan Lahmy, added that is has little of what a table would need to be good.

“First off, it has to be levelled. If that shit ain’t levelled, the ball is gonna go everywhere,” said Lahmy. “Some nice handles too. I’ve played with some bad handles. In fact, I’ve played with no handles at all.”

“But, you know, I like me a good handle.”

The club was officially granted club status by the Concordia Student Union in the fall semester, but Tripetujan wasn’t able to get it started until now.

To buy a foosball table and really get the club on its feet, Tripetujan has been organizing bake sales. The club has also received funding from the CSU.

Lahmy is enthusiastic about helping the club grow.

“[I’m] selling churros, playing foosball. I mean, this club is life,” he said. “I love foosball and I love churros, what more can I say.”

According to Tripetujan, he has raised about half of the money he needs to get a quality table—which would cost about $2,000.

“I have less than a semester to get the rest,” he said. “When the semester ends, all the funding [allotted] gets taken back and I need to reapply next year.”

“I’m trying to get the money by the end of the semester but if I can’t then hopefully next year I will for sure,” he continued.

The foosball club aims to be able to put on events and organize tournaments where participants would compete for prizes.

Tripetujan has already gotten permission to set up a table in the G-Lounge at the Loyola campus. He says that his goal is to create a space for people to “chill out” and meet each other.

“I love foosball even though I’m not that good at it,” he said, laughing. “It’s a fun game and you get to meet new people. I just want to make a small community of people who are into foosball.”

Lahmy, a former Concordia student, believes that the G-Lounge would be one of the better spots for the club to meet.

“From my time at Concordia, I really feel like the G-Lounge would benefit from a foosball table,” he said. “It’s a good setting, and if you have a good foosball table, you have to honour it with a good setting.”

Until the club gets a table, the dream is dead as Reggie’s charges the club to hold their events. By paying to hold their events, the club loses the money they’d use to buy their table.

“I can do events but I have to pay and I don’t think they’d allow tournaments,” said Tripetujan. “I don’t think they’d let me use their table for my club.”

