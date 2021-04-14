Concordia announces what to expect in fall semester

Administration urges students to be in Montreal by Sept. 7

A final list of eligible in-person classes is to be expected in early June. File Photo Emanuele Barbier

With the possibility of an in-person fall 2021 semester, Concordia stated that they’re planning to bring students back to campus, whether it be in accessing libraries, labs, studios, or classes.

“We anticipate you will regularly need to come to campus throughout the fall term for both academic and non-academic activities,” wrote Anne Whitelaw, Interim Provost and Vice-President, Academic, in a statement to the student body. “Expect opportunities to meet in person with professors, staff and classmates, all in accordance with public health guidelines. The same applies for the chance to meet new people and reconnect with friends on campus.”

She urged students currently outside of Montreal to plan to be in the city by the start of the fall semester, Sept. 7.

More details will emerge in the coming weeks. As of now, students can expect large classes to continue online. Applicable classes, however, will be held in-person. The list of eligible in-person classes will be published in early June, according to Whitelaw.