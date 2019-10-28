Concordia 31, Bishop’s 15: Rain or Shine, The Concordia Stingers Men’s Rugby Team Will Dominate

Stingers Close Out Undefeated Campaign In Overwhelming Fashion

Sunday’s win marked the nineteenth consecutive regular season victory for the Stingers men’s rugby team. Photo Emanuele Barbier

On Sunday afternoon, the Stingers men’s rugby team defeated the Bishop’s Gaiters 31-15 in their final game of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec regular season.

Concordia came into this game looking to maintain their perfect record on the season, while Bishop’s was looking for a spot in the RSEQ playoffs. Following a Carabins loss earlier in the day, the door was wide open for the visitors to clinch that last playoff spot.

The forecast for this game was going to be an issue for both squads as a heavy downpour was expected.

Head coach Craig Beemer and his team were ready for this type of weather. Beemer highlighted the efficiency shown by his men in getting the ball to the forward.

“When we tightened it up, we scored some tries,” said Beemer. “As the weather gets cold like this, it’s good to see that we can simplify our game and still go forward bringing that ball over the try line.”

This tight game plan gave an opportunity for two veterans to shine on the scoresheet. Forwards Stephen Martinez and Dylan MacDonald both scored two tries for the Stingers.

Sticking to their plan, the four tries were ground out by the Concordia men pushing the Gaiters back onto their own try line.

“You really can’t move the ball as much in weather like this or you’ll find yourself in trouble,” said Beemer. “It’s good to have two forwards like that can find the try line when we get close.”

Despite the solid offensive performance from Martinez and MacDonald, the most impressive aspect of the home side’s victory was their defensive prowess.

On three separate occasions in the second half, Concordia’s defensive line offered a true clinic in defensive rugby, often shutting the door inside of their own five yards.

Concordia’s dominance was not only limited to scoring and defending as they proved to be much stronger than their opponents.

The Stingers left no chance for to their adversaries in the scrums, pushing them backward on many occasions, especially in the second half when fatigue kicked in for both squads.

Their proficiency in the scrums had Beemer smiling after the game. It was an aspect of the game in which the team was lacking earlier on in the season.

“We probably have the best scrum coach in the league in John Lavery,” said Beemer. “If you watch our first game and you watch this one after, it’s night and day.”

The highlight play of the game belongs to Stingers’ centre Sam Montminy. Following a well placed low kick near the Bishop’s sideline from one of his teammates, Montminy flew through Bishop’s defensive line, picking up the ball right before it fell out of bounds.

He then broke one last tackle before bringing the ball past the goal line for the try.

The victory marked the nineteenth consecutive regular season victory for Concordia. After a tough first season at the helm, Beemer has turned the shipped and the Stingers end the season with a perfect record for the third year in a row.

Concordia will look to keep their RSEQ playoff win streak alive as well when they host the Université de Montréal Carabins on Nov. 2 in their semi-final matchup.

