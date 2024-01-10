Changing of the guard

Former and current Concordia baseball head coaches discuss Casey Auerbach’s debut season

Head coach Casey Auerbach looks onto the field. Photo Caroline Marsh

Since 1995, the Concordia Stingers’ baseball program has been coached by Howard (Howie) Schwartz. Heading into the spring of this year, however, the bench boss made a decision regarding the future of the program.

“I’m thinking about me getting on and seeing what I can do and what’s the future of my program,

Schwartz said. “Because if I leave the program, if I go, there’s no more program. Nobody’s going to be able to keep the thing running.”

Schwartz brought on Casey Auerbach, formerly the head coach at McGill University. Schwartz has known the Auerbach family for over 30 years, but first met the new skipper back during his time with the Montreal Expos, when Auerbach was 10 years old and participating at a youth training camp.

Auerbach has spent the majority of his university coaching tenure on a rival team. After his years of playing university ball at McGill, he joined their coaching staff in 2014. He was part of the program for their five straight Canadian College World Series titles. Ten years later, he swapped the Redbirds uniform for maroon and gold.

Despite Auerbach hailing from the rival coaching staff, Schwartz and he would talk about the game at length. This bond, according to Auerbach, facilitated the transition into Concordia.

“It was pretty smooth, all things considered,” Auerbach said. “I was flattered that Howie [Schwartz] approached me with the idea and then spoke to some of our assistant coaches, and they were up for the challenge.”

Another factor which led to Auerbach joining the Stingers was his five-year outlook. According to Schwartz, Auerbach saw the Redbirds moving in a different direction compared to his fellow coaches, and this interfered with him being able to execute that vision. By joining Concordia, Auerbach can now execute his new plan for the Stingers.

“A lot of it is off the field,” he said. “Re-engaging alumni, getting parents more involved and getting the pride and the passion back that the program deserves [...] It’s not just a six to eight-week commitment anymore. It’s going to be a full-year program that we’re running here.”

Strategy and foresight aside, with a change in the dugout comes a new approach. Auerbach described his approach as disciplined and structured.

“We have a high standard for players and the quicker they start to learn and are coachable, the more we can throw into the system,” Auerbach said.

Auerbach’s approach makes sense considering how raw the team is. Many players are not only adjusting to university-level competition, but are additionally getting acclimated to playing different positions on the field.

The smaller roster impacts lineup decisions as well. It’s no surprise to see a player on the mound in one game take up space in the infield or outfield in the next appearance.

Players on the team don’t see a big difference in how the program is run, despite the coaching change and the smaller roster.

“As a vet, who, you know, feels that they had a comfortable situation going, there’s an aware approach to a sort of cultural shock that might come,” said infielder Bobby Fraser, who has been part of the team for four years. “But, we’re pleased to see that a lot of the old guard stayed on and the new staff is here and they’re not working as two different factions.”

In his inaugural year with the Stingers, Auerbach’s squad amassed a record of 6-11 in overall play and a record of 5-7 in conference play. Their record places Concordia third in the conference, and despite being under .500, the team is trying to improve their level of competitiveness on the field.

“One thing I can’t underestimate is how much everybody loves Howie, and how much Howie loves everybody,” Fraser said. “It should be noted that it’s not that we didn’t have competitive insight, but we’re definitely steering in a more specified direction.”

While he is no longer the bench boss, Schwartz remains a vital member of the staff. Now in a general manager role, it’s allowed him to work one-on-one with players. A former psychologist with the Montreal Expos, Schwartz helps the team with the mental side of the game, and works to improve performance by talking through issues a given teammate is having on the field.

With a general manager and head coach in place, it allowed Schwartz to prioritize his workload.

“For me personally, it means I don’t have to worry when I’m focusing on something, [rather than] going left and right with my head to see if anything else is being covered,” Schwartz said. He added that Auerbach brought in people who have strong fundraising ideas which has also helped tremendously.

On paper, it may seem as though Schwartz is content in his new role, but there is a long thought process into giving up a position he’s held for 30 years.

“I loved every second of being the head coach,” Schwartz said. “It took me a couple of weeks to sort of get my head around giving it up.”

Schwartz noted that the change feels significant.

“It’s less and less so as the year went on, but it’s not a question. It was my life for 30 years [...] But I’m very happy because the program is bigger than anything in my ego,” he said with a laugh.

Schwartz knows Auerbach is the right man for the job, and takes pride in the direction the program is heading.

“Even though Casey wore the wrong colours across the field, he was still a part of my family. My baseball family,” Schwartz said.

The third place spot means that the Stingers will be matched up against the Redbirds in the opening round of the provincial playoffs. The Stingers are 1-3 in games against McGill this campaign, the team that eliminated them last season. Auerbach will face his former team in a compelling cross-town rivalry series.