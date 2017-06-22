ASFA Names New Vice-President of Internal Affairs

VP of Communications and Promotions Remains Unfilled

The Arts and Science Federation of Associations council has appointed Rachael Hutchinson as new interim Vice-President of Internal Affairs and Administration.

The position has been unfilled since Steven Tutino resigned right before his mandate started on June 1 because he would no longer be an undergraduate student in September.

Hutchinson, who was appointed at an ASFA council meeting on June 15, will serve on an interim basis until this year’s council makes a decision on whether or not the ASFA executives will need to run again in the upcoming by-elections.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” Hutchinson said. “We have a great team and a lot of awesome things planned.”

As VP Internal, she would like to create a handbook for member association executives to teach them how to make budgets, and plan parties to make their year as successful as possible. She added that it’s a project she’d like to implement by the 2018-2019 academic year.

ASFA still lacks a Vice-President of Communications and Promotions, but interim President Julia Sutera Sardo will be taking on its mandate for as long as it is necessary.

“It’s part of my mandate as president to take on whatever is unfilled,” she said.

ASFA’s VP Internal Affairs and Administration is responsible for making sure that all of ASFA’s member associations operate smoothly throughout the year, and fixing any problems should they arise.

