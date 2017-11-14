ASFA Adopts Sustainability Policy

Policy Promotes Environmental, Social, and Economic Sustainability

The Arts and Science Federation of Associations adopted a sustainability policy during their council meeting last Thursday. Photo Tristan D’Amours

The policy states that ASFA should strive to improve and implement sustainable practices, such as eliminating single-use items like non-reusable plastic cups or utensils while organizing their events, as well as using social media to promote said events instead of printing posters.

While the policy was written last year, the executive team at the time felt it would be better if this year’s council voted on it, said ASFA interim president, Julia Sutera-Sardo.

“What I think is fantastic about the policy is the recommendation [for member associations] to have a [Vice-President] Sustainability,” said Sutera-Sardo. “A suggestion to perhaps include that as a separate mandate, or include it in a mandate that already exists, is very positive.”

She added that though the recommendation is made, it will be up to ASFA’s 31 member associations to act on it. None currently have a sustainability coordinator according to Rachael Hutchinson, ASFA’s interim vice-president of internal affairs and administration, although that is something that can change during the 2018 general elections, she added.

By adopting the policy, ASFA hopes to define their stance on sustainability, which seeks to promote environmental justice, empower marginalized peoples, and support local businesses. The policy also shows how their ideas can and will be implemented in the future.

“It’s a way of assuring that our initiatives and endeavours are more eco-friendly,” Sutera-Sardo said.

