ASFA Election Results: Hamza Muhammad Elected General Coordinator

Majority of ‘About Time’ Slate Members Elected

Follow @eligrigoriadis

Courtesy ASFA

The Arts and Sciences Federations of Associations posted their election results on Friday afternoon after three days of polling. Independent candidate Hamza Muhammad was elected to the role of general coordinator, beating out Megan Grigg from the About Time slate 422 votes to 326 with 96 abstentions.

About Time went on to secure five of the six remaining positions with Phoebe Lamb (385) beating out independent candidate Bryan Lee (339) and 120 abstentions in the only other contested position.

Ashley Torres (649) was elected finance coordinator with 195 abstaining, Emma Mason (682) was elected internal coordinator with 162 abstentions, Payton Mitchell (664) was elected mobilization coordinator with 180 abstentions, and Carmen Milne (679) was elected communications coordinator with 165 abstentions.

The only student running for independent councillor was Navleen Kaur who secured 617 votes with 227 abstentions.

In total, there were 844 votes cast, up from the 541 ballots in 2019.

General Coordinator:

Hamza Muhammad (422) ELECTED

Megan Grigg (326)

Abstain: 96

Academic Coordinator:

Phoebe Lamb (385) ELECTED

Bryan Lee (339)

Abstain: 120

Finance Coordinator

Ashley Torres (649) ELECTED

Abstain: 195

Internal Coordinator

Emma Mason (682) ELECTED

Abstain: 162

Mobilization Coordinator

Payton Mitchell (664) ELECTED

Abstain: 180

Communications Coordinator

Carmen Milne (679) ELECTED

Abstain: 165

Independent Councillor:

Navleen Kaur (617) ELECTED

Abstain: 227

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.