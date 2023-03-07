As I Stand
Looking out from the 11th floor terrace
At these buildings
Sturdy
At these buildings
Strong
At these buildings that would shake
But not fall
To live and to never worry
That the ground may crumble beneath your feet
To live and to never worry
Because the ground may shake beneath your feet but never crumble
To live and to trust
To not have to think to trust–
That the ground you walk on will not fall.
I’m looking out from the 11th floor terrace
And all I can see is rubble
From the 11th floor terrace
From the 11th floor terrace.
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 13, published March 7, 2023.