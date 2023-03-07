As I Stand

Graphic Ribs Beauchamp

Looking out from the 11th floor terrace

At these buildings

Sturdy

At these buildings

Strong

At these buildings that would shake

But not fall

To live and to never worry

That the ground may crumble beneath your feet

To live and to never worry

Because the ground may shake beneath your feet but never crumble

To live and to trust

To not have to think to trust–

That the ground you walk on will not fall.

I’m looking out from the 11th floor terrace

And all I can see is rubble

From the 11th floor terrace

From the 11th floor terrace.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 13, published March 7, 2023.