Artist Profile: Chris Michaud

Graphics Chris Michaud

Chris Michaud is a Montreal based writer, illustrator, and educator. He studied fine arts at Concordia, where he also was a contributing illustrator and cartoonist for the Link Newspaper. He is the creator of The Link’s Epic Adventures of Every-Man as well as a number of comics, stories, poems, paintings, and everything in between.

Catch more of Chris’ work on Instagram (@iamsidchurch) or at thelinknewspaper.ca.

