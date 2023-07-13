An Afternoon Under the Van Horne Overpass
Even on a Rainy Day, the Popular Skatepark is a Skater’s Haven
It’s a hot, rainy and foggy July afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, a seemingly horrible day to bust out the skateboards. However, the damp weather is no cause for concern for those familiar with the beautiful skatepark under the Van Horne overpass.
Located five minutes away from Rosemont metro, the park sits at the foot of the historical Van Horne warehouse, giving it a gorgeously industrial ambiance.
In 2019, the park officially opened for the first time. It was built as a response to Mile-End’s desperate need for spaces dedicated to young people and as part of a larger plan to revitalize the borough. At the time of conception, it was also the largest street-style park in Quebec. Since then, the park has grown into a beloved and famous spot for Montreal skateboarders, and even for people outside the city, due to its thoughtful design and unique features.
In the early afternoon, the park is relatively quiet, but by 4 p.m., a crowd gathers and the skatepark comes alive with the sounds of rolling wheels and slamming boards on the ground. Fortunately, due to the composition of the park, even if the skatepark is full, skateboarders will always be able to try their favourite obstacles. Photos by Alice Martin.
According to Empire, the Mile-End skatepark is the first in Montreal to feature a full bowl section with a snake run–a transition between bowls that allows skateboarders to change bowls without losing speed. The entire bowl section is not covered by the overpass, but the rain seemed to dry quickly, allowing Côté a few runs.