Which ad is the GOAT?

Our favourite Super Bowl commercials

Football’s biggest stage will be set on Sunday, but many like to tune in to the Super Bowl for the commercial breaks. FIle Photo Tristan D’Amours

This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 55. While sports fans are excited for what is shaping up to be a memorable matchup between star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, many of the more casual spectators tune in for exciting half-time shows and some of the best commercials advertising has to offer. Here are some of The Link's sports writers' favourites.

Olivier Neven, Smaht Pahk - Super Bowl 54

I think this commercial is by far my most watched video on Youtube. Aside from the fact that John Krasinski can never not be entertaining, I am fascinated by everything to do with Boston and Mass-hole culture. Krasinski and fellow Massachusetts Marvels Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch sport exaggerated Boston accents and endlessly bicker over the self-parking abilities of the latest Hyundai Sonata. With a surprise cameo by legendary slugger David Ortiz, this made for the most entertaining minute during Super Bowl 54. Pahked it!

Elias Grigoriadis, Keep your hands off my Doritos - Super Bowl 44

There are two universal rules one must always live by:

Keep your hands off my mama

Keep you hands off my Doritos

I never fail to utter these two rules every single time I have Doritos chips and it will most definitely stay with me until the day I die. It’s a brilliant mix of slapstick comedy and the cutest little kid that cannot help but make you watch the commercials countless times on a loop. It’s simple, effective, and timelessly hilarious. All while keeping true to a time-honoured tradition amongst the best of Super Bowl commercials. You don’t know what the product being advertised is until you get hit with the punchline. Classic.

Matthew Skelhorne, Kevin Hart Hyundai Genesis - Super Bowl 50

This commercial is one of my favorites because it includes one of my favorite comedians—Kevin Hart. His comedic timing and reactions crack me up everytime! A boy is trying to take Hart’s daughter on a date, and Hart lets the boy take his car. By the way, the opening scene has always reminded me of the famous scene in Bad Boys II, when Reggie was trying to take Marcus’s daughter out on a date! Anyway, little did the boy know, Hart’s car was the new 2016 Hyundai Genesis with a tracking device installed. Hart, the protective father he is, followed along with the whole date and gave the boy the most challenging time, and his daughter was totally unaware. The boy brought Hart’s daughter back home in fear, his daughter was annoyed, and Hart was a happy man. It was hilarious and in typical Kevin Hart fashion.

Evan Milner, Dilly Dilly Bud Light - Super Bowl 52

The “Dilly Dilly” commercial was my favourite showing of the 2018 Super Bowl, mainly because I, myself, felt like the Bud Knight that night. Bud Light was my best friend on that occasion as it was the only thing capable of healing the pain of watching my New England Patriots fall to the Philadelphia Eagles, led by none other than Nick Foles. I’m not going to act like I am a huge Game of Thrones fan, because I’m not, but that aspect added a kick to it, too. So what does “dilly dilly” even mean, you ask? Well, according to Andy Goeler, VP of Bud Light, to them “it was a sort of medieval form of ‘cheers.’” So on that note, I say “dilly dilly” to what promises to be an excellent Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Peter Vryonis, Doritos Time Machine - Super Bowl 48

This was voted the best commercial of the 2014 Super Bowl, as it should. It can even be argued that the commercial itself was more entertaining than the game—which ended with a score of 43-8 in favour of the Seattle Seahawks. I’ve never understood the hype that surrounded these commercials because the majority of them weren’t all that funny in my opinion. I’ve been watching the Super Bowl for 14 years now, and this is the most memorable commercial to me. The concept of it is fairly ridiculous, but that’s what makes it funny. HOW DO YOU THINK OF THESE THINGS, DORITOS?