Alouettes Grey Cup parade takes over Montreal
Fans celebrate a long-awaited return to Canadian Football League glory
Sports PHOTO-ESSAY Jared Lackman-Mincoff & Alice Martin — Published November 28, 2023 3 minutes
The Alouettes left from the corner of Crescent and De Maisonneuve Street in high spirits, helped by an abundance of beer on the bus. Despite cold and muddy weather, a crowd of fans followed the bus diligently all the way to the Quartier des Spectacles. Photo Alice Martin
The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 on Nov. 19 to win the 110th Grey Cup, held in Hamilton, Ont. Management, coaching staff, players, and fans gathered in downtown Montreal on Nov. 22 to celebrate the Alouettes’ first championship in 13 years. It was the second-longest Grey Cup Championship drought in the CFL. Only the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have not won a title since 1999, had gone longer without hoisting the trophy.
Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) and receiver Austin Mack (81) greet the crowd on the balcony of Crescent Street pub Sir Winston Churchill in downtown Montreal. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff
Lineback Darnell Sankey (1) takes in the moment as the float travels on De Maisonneuve Street. He led the team in defensive tackles in the Grey Cup with eight, including a sack of Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros late in the fourth quarter. Photo Alice Martin
Receivers Kaion Julien-Grant (11) and Tyson Philpot (6) pose for the picture. Philpot caught the momentous go-ahead touchdown with seconds to play to give the Alouettes a lead they would not relinquish. He also took home Most Outstanding Canadian honours in the game. Photo Alice Martin
A massive turnout of fans follows the Alouettes buses down De Maisonneuve Street. One fan wears a Cobourne jersey, the starting running back who won the Alouettes’ previous Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff
Linebacker Tyrice Beverette (26) hoists the Grey Cup alongside teammates. During the Grey Cup game, he recorded seven defensive tackles—the second-most on the team behind Sankey—as well as a special teams tackle. Photo Alice Martin
Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal native who played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2016-19, smiles at the crowd. Dequoy only registered one tackle in the Grey Cup, but he led the Alouettes with five interceptions during the regular season, and tallied an interception return for a touchdown against Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly in the Eastern Final. Photo Alice Martin
Defensive back Kabion Ento (48) signs a fan’s poster before hopping on the stage. Ento saved his best performance of the season for last, finishing the Grey Cup with two pass break-ups, a forced fumble, and a critical third quarter interception in the endzone. Photo Alice Martin
Fajardo lifts the cup while the whole team sings Queen’s “We Are The Champions” to the Montreal crowd. This moment was especially meaningful for Fajardo, who led his team to the historic trophy in his first season with the Alouettes, following a bitter end to his tenure with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Photo Alice Martin
Julien-Grant and running back William Stanback (31) dance to music on stage. Full-back David Dallaire (39) is seen lifting the Grey Cup. Stanback scored his team’s first touchdown of the championship game. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff
Defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (96) has his turn with the historic trophy. Drafted seventh overall by the Alouettes in 2023, Uguak finished his rookie season with a bang by registering five defensive tackles in the Grey Cup. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff
Receiver Cole Spieker—who caught the penultimate reception—holds the Grey Cup. Spieker caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Grey Cup game. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff
This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 7, published November 28, 2023.