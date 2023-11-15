Alouettes Grey Cup parade takes over Montreal

The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 on Nov. 19 to win the 110th Grey Cup, held in Hamilton, Ont. Management, coaching staff, players, and fans gathered in downtown Montreal on Nov. 22 to celebrate the Alouettes’ first championship in 13 years. It was the second-longest Grey Cup Championship drought in the CFL. Only the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have not won a title since 1999, had gone longer without hoisting the trophy.