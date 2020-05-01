A Trio of Stingers Taken in the CFL Draft

Concordia Football Stars Given a Chance in the Pros Despite Uncertainty Over the Season

Despite a poor season, three Stingers were selected in the CFL Draft. Photo Esteban Cueves

Seventy-three Canadian football players were selected into the CFL as the league held its annual national draft on Thursday night.

Among the players picked were three former Stingers: linebacker Jersey Henry, receiver Vincent Alessandrini, and cornerback Michael Asibuo.

Henry was snatched up by the Montreal Alouettes in the sixth round with the 51st pick. The physical linebacker was second on the team in tackles, with 29 solo tackles and 16 assists in eight games in 2019.

Alessandrini was taken in the next round, again by the Alouettes, with the 60th pick in the draft. The six-foot-two slotback was named RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

LaSalle native Asibuo, a strong tackler and an interception threat as a defensive back, was selected in the 8th round with the 70th pick.

The Stingers had a disappointing 2019 season, finishing last in their division with a record of two wins and six losses.

While the CFL draft is a symbol of hope and promise for the future of teams and their fanbases, the league faces the possibility of having to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the league asked the federal government for up to $150 million in financial aid.

Rookie camps were scheduled to open May 13, with training camps following shortly after, but the CFL has postponed the start of camps indefinitely.

