A Chilly January Fringe Calendar

Hot Pick of the Week: Author Kai Cheng Thom Reading at Concordia

We are only a few seconds into the new year and already everything is crumbling—as I’m writing this there is a melting ice tray under my bed. Forget all your troubles this week:

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Held at Turbo Haüs on St. Denis St., Growve is a weekly free jam session. Their ultimate goal: bring Montreal together.

Thursday, Jan. 16

While so much is overrated in Montreal (I’ll let you fill in the blank), the iconic bookstore Drawn & Quarterly is a treasure. On Thursday, they are hosting Brazilian-Canadian artist and zinemaker Eloisa Aquino who will be presenting The Life & Times of Butch Dykes, a compilation of her work from the past decade.

Friday, Jan. 17

Author Kai Cheng Thom is gracing Concordia and we couldn’t be more lucky. Her 2016 book Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl’s Confabulous Memoir took the world by storm. Don’t miss out on her talk about her new book, I Hope We Choose Love.

Saturday, Jan. 18

The Concordia Photography Collective is having the vernissage for the first part of their show Residue. According to the blurb, the show “calls for art to be reflexive, and generates statements about our contemporary image-making practice.”

Sunday, Jan. 19

Spending an afternoon sifting through vintage sounds like such a restful weekend activity. On Jan. 18 and 19, Flohmarkt Pop Ups is having a vintage streetwear market.

Monday, Jan. 20

Quebec Writers’ Federation and Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec are organizing a workshop that will encompass mic technique, tips for live readings (such as breath control and projection), and teach you how to run a basic sound setup. Reserve your spot if that sounds useful to you.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Poet Lisa Robertson will be in conversation with Concordia professor and poet Sina Queyras at the student-run Visual Art Visuels Gallery.

