Women’s Basketball: Three Stingers Take Their Final Bows at John Dore Gym

Marilyse Roy-Viau, Richelle Gregoire and Tamara Pinard-Devos Play Last Home Game

Follow @harrimilo

Saturday afternoon’s meeting between the Stingers women’s basketball team and the Laval Rouge Et Or marked the final home games for seniors Marilyse Roy-Viau, Richelle Gregoire and Tamara Pinard-Devos.

Honoured with a ceremony prior to the game, the three outgoing seniors were mainstays in Concordia’s starting lineup for the past few seasons.

“The three girls that were graduating have meant a lot to us,” said Stingers head coach Tenicha Gittens. “All three of them bring something different to the game. They were great leaders for us during some tough years.”

It was a bittersweet farewell from their home gym as the Stingers dropped the game to the first place Rouge Et Or. They did, however, perform admirably in their finales.

Roy-Viau led the way with a game-high 27 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. She took her final exit from the game to a standing ovation.

“It was really special to play our last regular season game together here,” — Richelle Gregoire.

“I would have liked to end things off with a [win], but I still think we played really well against a really good team,” said Roy-Viau, who will graduate with a degree in leisure sciences.

Richelle Gregoire, who is completing a certificate in adult education, scored 14 points and a team-high four assists. She has been playing basketball with Roy-Viau since they were kids, which made this last home game all the more emotional for her.

“It was really special to play our last regular season game together here,” said Gregoire.

The trio battled through some tough seasons with the Stingers, but all three of them were satisfied with their careers at Concordia.

“It was a long journey,” said Pinard-Devos, who will leave Concordia with a degree in exercise science. “But I’m proud of what we did here.”

“I had a chance to meet amazing players and some great coaches. It’s been such an amazing journey, and I’m just happy to have been a part of it.”

The three players will look to prolong their stints as Stingers when they’ll compete in the RSEQ’s Final Four, which begins on Thursday. They’ll face the same Laval Rouge Et Or that beat them three times this year. Win or lose, they’re excited to close out their careers together.

“I see these girls more than I see my own family,” said Pinard-Devos. “We’ve gone through so much together, I’m honoured to finish my careers with them.”

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.