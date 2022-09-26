Weekly Fringe: Ballet, Botflies, and Far-Too-Expensive Books

Get Your Hands Dirty and Down Shots for a Good Cause All in One Week

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

September is a strange month, so its no surprise that its last week this year is stacked with a bizarre medly of events. From hardcore to garden closures, come see what MTL has to offer!

Monday, Sept. 26. Ballet 1 - Beginner Level Workshop

Want to execute a flawless pirouette? The first step is the most important one in learning anything, so this workshop focuses on developing body awareness and getting a feel for traditional ballet techniques. Open to complete beginners, and emphasizing inclusion of all body types, this workshop is for everyone!

Tuesday, Sept 27. NOSTALGIE 2175

This immersive theatrical experience submerges audience members into a post-apocalyptic world through use of headsets and interactive seating. Tickets are $35 plus service fees, and can be purchased online.

Wednesday, Sept. 28. BOTFLY/SPITE HOUSE/CLONED APPARITION

Turbo Haüs will play host to three hardcore and noise rock bands uniting for a single night of gargantuan sound. BOTFLY, from the East Coast, and local artists SPITE HOUSE, will share the stage with newcomers CLONED APPARITION. Give each band a listen and find more info here! Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m..

Thursday, Sept. 29. Thomson House Garden Cleanup

McGill’s Thomson House Garden is closing for the season, and they need volunteers to help them clean up! Great for anyone wanting to root their hands through the dirt and learn some gardening tips. Gardening gloves will be provided, and snacks will be available throughout! Runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Friday, Sept. 30. Reggies’ Party for a Good Cause - Second Edition

A $15 cover charge at the door will unlock an entire night of drinking and dancing at Reggies. Even better, the funds go straight to supporting Welfare Avenue, a student run non-profit organization. Music by DJ Iggy; doors open at 10 p.m.. Stay hydrated!

Saturday, Oct 1. Montreal Antiquarian Book Fair

Don your reading spectacles and finest silk gloves to examine the antique books on display at the 37th edition of this event. Rare and collectable volumes will be on display, including those with special bindings and illustrations. The best part? It’s being held at Concordia’s McConnell Pavillion! Admission is $10.45 and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m..



Sunday, Oct. 2. Queer / Trans Shop Talk Comedy Workshop and Show

The Diving Bell Social Club is hosting a night of comedy instruction for queer and trans folks who want to improve their craft. Headed by comedian Becca Redden, the workshop starts at 5 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity to perform their work at 8 p.m..