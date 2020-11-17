Weekly Fringe: A week for storytelling, radio, and more

Let art and community connection get you out of your COVID rut

Breea Kobernick

Break that nasty pandemic routine and spark your creativity. Here's what Montreal’s art scene has to offer to make this week a little extra special.

Monday, Nov. 30

Find artist connections in Art Hive’s intergenerational online community for skill sharing and creative activities. Tune in from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. via the Zoom link on their Facebook page.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Looking for another artistic medium to add to your quarantine hobbies? The online workshop “Roger Roger, Do You Copy?” has you covered. This online workshop exploring radio as a medium for art-making follows instructor Martín Rodríguez’s zine, Radio Art: Electromagnetic Field Notes. Find out more on the event’s page.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Check out the last day of the HTMlles Festival and listen to the artist talk “Mental Health and Wearable Development.” From 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., this multimedia discussion will cover technical design, garment design, and more.

Thursday, Dec. 3

A day of storytelling is in store this Thursday. Join the Unruly Writers Club at 12 p.m. for a workshop themed around “world-building in poetry and fiction.” The workshop provides mutual support, hands-on exercises, and the opportunity for feedback.

Looking to listen rather than tell? Goethe-Institut Montreal and Confabulation are hosting an hour-long storytelling event with the theme of “mistakes.” Take a pause from your own pandemic worries at 5 p.m. to listen to beautiful and exciting stories that all echo how sometimes things don’t work out the way we planned.

Friday, Dec. 4

We all need an excuse to get outside these days. Why not be mesmerized by light installations on Peel St.? Lights on Peel: Honouring the clans of Kanien'kehá:ka will teach you about the clans, their compositions, and animal representations.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Expozine 2020 is presenting a variety of literary readings, presentations, and video visits to local bookstores. The online event will take place from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.