‘wandering afflictions’
Please enjoy this poem by Mégan.
“I fear she is afflicted with melancholy,” uttered a hushed voice across my door.
Today, my delusions cast me in an old-timey movie.
The doctor has left my room,
told me nothing.
He elucidates my fictional husband:
“I fear she is afflicted with melancholy.”
Alone, I sit and sigh.
I sit, wander, and sway
through the towers
of my suburban castle
dragging my fuzzy socks
across the floors
my pyjamas and robe billowing
Always in between
hunger and nausea
good and bad mood
giggles and tears
shallow and deep breaths
I fear this will never cease
until one day I forget it ever happened
never having found the solution
never having found the cause
Until of course
it comes back
and again,
I wander my castle
This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.