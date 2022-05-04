‘wandering afflictions’

Please enjoy this poem by Mégan.

Construction underway. Photo Stella Mazurek

“I fear she is afflicted with melancholy,” uttered a hushed voice across my door.

Today, my delusions cast me in an old-timey movie.

The doctor has left my room,

told me nothing.

He elucidates my fictional husband:

“I fear she is afflicted with melancholy.”

Alone, I sit and sigh.

I sit, wander, and sway

through the towers

of my suburban castle

dragging my fuzzy socks

across the floors

my pyjamas and robe billowing

Always in between

hunger and nausea

good and bad mood

giggles and tears

shallow and deep breaths

I fear this will never cease

until one day I forget it ever happened

never having found the solution

never having found the cause

Until of course

it comes back

and again,

I wander my castle

This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.