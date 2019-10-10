UQTR 2, Concordia 0: Stingers Men’s Soccer Book Ticket to Postseason

Despite Loss, McGill’s Defeat Clinches Stingers Playoff Berth

Follow @eligrigoriadis

The Stingers will rematch UQTR’s Patriotes as the winner will advance to the title game. Photo Oseremen Irete

With the final blow of the whistle, despite a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes, the Concordia Stingers men’s soccer team still overachieved this season.

For the first time since the 2012-2013 season, the Stingers will be a part of the Réseau du sport Étudiant du Québec playoffs.

The game itself was nothing to write home about. Sloppy play from both sides meant that the game was stuck in a perpetual state of missed passes and scoring opportunities. Both goals came off of lapses in defensive coverage, despite an incredible performance from Stingers goalkeeper Julian Petrilli.

The upside for the Stingers is that with McGill’s 2-0 loss to the Université Laval Rouge et Or, Concordia sealed their spot as the fourth seed team. There, they will have a rematch against the Patriotes, who clinched the league title with today’s win. The other semi-final will be the Rouge et Or taking on defending national champions Université de Montréal Carabins.

Should UdeM win their semi-final, then the game between the Stingers and the Patriotes is a final in and of itself. The winner will join the Carabins as qualifiers for the U Sports National Championship, given that the Carabins sealed their spot as last year’s winners.

The crucial semi-final game for the Stingers will take place next Sunday, Oct. 27, at Stade Gilles-Doucet in Trois-Rivières.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.