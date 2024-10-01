Two by Two, Together fosters dialogue across art

New exhibit at the MMFA highlights recent acquisitions with a focus on visual dialogue

Two by two, Together features works from archaeological pieces to photographs. Photo Maggie Aulman

Two by Two, Together, one of the latest exhibitions at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), invites viewers to ask questions and participate in the dialogue between pieces on display.

Two by Two, Together explores themes of colonization, the human figure, religion and landscape.

Most of the artworks are displayed in groupings, typically complementary pairings with shared themes.

“The idea was really to limit the selection to works that were linked, whether [...] according to the subject or their formal attributes—time period, function and materials,” said Iris Amizlev, curator of Two by Two, Together. “I'm hoping that viewers will be able to participate and find their own conversations between the works, and wonder why they were put together.”

The exhibition features works acquired over the last five years, from archaeological pieces to photographs, including work by artists from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities.

Commentary from a broad range of artists is included—Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Wanda Koop and Stanley Février, to name a few.

Two by two, Together fosters dialogue between complementary artworks. Photo Maggie Aulman

“It's fascinating to see that years after years, the artists use the same subject, but always try to find something new to say about those subjects,” said Philippe Gervais, an art history teacher in Montreal who attended the exhibit at the MMFA on Sept. 21.

The exhibition reflects the MMFA’s collecting practices, which aim to diversify its collection.

“There [have] been marginalized communities for a very long time in the art world,” Amizlev said. “Acquisitions have been very much focused on correcting those erasures. [...] We've been making a conscious effort to buy more works by women, people of color, LGBTQ+ [artists].”

The exhibition’s unique presentation not only highlights these acquisitions but also encourages visitors to ask deeper questions. As they uncover commonalities and contrasts between the artworks, the exhibition fosters dialogue around both the art and the lives of the artists.

“What did their house look like? What did their studio look like?” asked Jadie Hill, a Montreal-based artist who attended the exhibit on Sept. 21. “Were they deemed a significant person in society before they made it into this room, you know? Are they still alive? Did they even have any recognition of their skills or intellect before they made it into this room?”

Two by Two, Together is on display at the MMFA until Oct. 5. Admission is free for those under the age of 25.