Tight Race Between Embrace ConU and Team Connect for CSU Elections
All Referendum Questions Pass
It was a close race this year, with a new Concordia Student Union executive team from both the Embrace ConU and Team Connect slates.
All seven referendum questions passed, according to unofficial results from the CSU Chief Electoral Officer. Quorum for the election was 450 people.
Executive
General Coordinator:
Omar Riaz (Embrace ConU) – Elected
Yes: 333
Marcus Peters (Team Connect)
Yes: 325
Abstain: 180
Agunik Mamikonyan (Independent)
Yes: 122
Abstain: 179
Eddy Kara-Sarkissian (Team Unity)
Yes: 98
Abstain: 177
Finance Coordinator:
Soulaymane Al Alaoui (Embrace ConU) – Elected
Yes: 435
Thomas David-Bashore (Tean Connect)
Yes: 402
Abstain: 224
Academic and Advocacy Coordinator:
Asma Mushtaq (Team Connect) – Elected
Yes: 408
Carlos Vazquez (Embrace ConU)
Yes: 336
Abstain: 258
Loyola Coordinator:
Maria Gabriela Polanco (Embrace ConU) – Elected
Yes: 369
Alexander Milton (Team Connect)
Yes: 360
Abstain: 273
Clubs and Internal Affairs Coordinator:
Veronika Rydzewski (Team Connect) – Elected
Yes: 331
Emilie Leduc (Embrace ConU)
Yes: 327
Abstain: 209
Amina Chemssy (Team Unity)
Yes: 158
Abstain: 210
Student Life Coordinator:
Leyla Sutherland (Team Connect) – Elected
Yes: 412
D’Ante Hanna (Embrace ConU)
Yes: 349
Abstain: 272
External Affairs and Mobilization Coordinator:
Ahmed Badr (Embrace ConU) – Elected
Yes: 392
Mustafa Bokesmati (Team Connect)
Yes: 358
Abstain: 260
Sustainability Coordinator:
Devon Ellis-Durity (Team Connect) – Elected
Yes: 527
No: 89
Abstain: 330
Councillors
Arts and Science
Rowan Gaudet
Yes: 240
No: 32
Abstain: 158
Julia Sutera Sardo
Yes: 224
No: 93
Abstain: 115
Aouatif Zebiri
Yes: 211
No: 48
Abstain: 152
Ali Sherra
Yes: 203
No: 39
Abstain: 175
Camille Thompson-Marchand
Yes: 197
No: 40
Abstain: 188
Charlotte Genest
Yes: 189
No: 44
Abstain: 181
Eamon Toohey
Yes: 189
No: 43
Abstain: 176
Jeremy Laxer
Yes: 185
No: 35
Abstain: 190
Tabea Vischer
Yes: 183
No: 36
Abstain: 184
Patrick H. Magallanes
Yes: 162
No: 54
Abstain: 188
John Molson School of Business
Dylan Applebaum
Yes: 218
No: 40
Abstain: 43
Rory Blaisdell
Yes: 130
No: 77
Abstain: 62
Engineering and Computer Science
Ahmed Jemma
Yes: 133
No: 24
Abstain: 46
Sally Younis
Yes: 124
No: 23
Abstain: 54
Khadidja Komah
Yes: 121
No: 27
Abstain: 53
Rim Hamila
Yes: 115
No: 27
Abstain: 47
Alienor Lougerstay
Yes: 69
No 35
Abstain: 68
Fine Arts
Mikaela Clark-Gardner
Yes: 34
No: 3
Abstain: 18
Peter Zhuang
Yes: 33
No: 4
Abstain 18
Senators
Engineering & Computer Science
Mohamed Allalou
Yes: 154
No: 18
Abstain: 59
John Molson School of Business
Evan Pitchie – Elected
Yes: 172
No: 57
Abstain: 27
Shaumia Suntharalingam
Yes: 155
No: 54
Abstain: 26
Referendum Questions
Non-Hierarchical Bylaw Changes—PASSED
Do you, as a member of the CSU, approve of the by-law changes that will render the executives to a more non-hierarchical structure?
Yes: 492
No: 203
Abstain: 382
Dish Project Fee-Levy—PASSED
Do you as a member of the CSU approve the transfer of $0.04 from the Student Space Accessible Education and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) fee to the CSU Operating fee to pay for the operations of the Dish Project, a student-run service at Concordia that provides free dishware to student and community-run events?
Yes: 503
No: 257
Abstain: 337
Fight for a Sanctuary Campus—PASSED
“Do you, as a Concordia undergraduate student, support Concordia University formally adopting a “Sanctuary Campus” status by not collaborating with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), including but not limited to the sharing of any information on its current and past staff, faculty and students, or allowing CBSA on its premises, in order to protect undocumented community members from threat of deportation?”_
Yes: 565
No: 244
Abstain:285
CUSACorp Bylaw Change—PASSED
“Be it resolved that the following question be passed through referendum at the upcoming CSU Annual Elections, in order to strike Special By-Law C, the Special By-Law pertaining to CUSACORP, from the CSU By-Law. CUSACORP was a subsidiary of the Concordia Student Union (CSU) as defined by Special By- Law C of the CSU By-Laws, it was dissolved in June 2016 and no longer exists. Do you as an undergraduate student approve to remove Special By-Law C from the CSU By-Laws?”
Yes: 343
No:159
Abstain: 574
Fee-Levy Reallocation—PASSED
“Do you as a member of the CSU approve of the following reorganization of fees currently levied by the CSU to all undergraduate students, effective for the Fall semester of 2017: A decrease in the CSU Clubs fee of $0.06 per credit, an increase in the CSU operating fee of $0.05 per credit, an increase in the undergraduate Housing and Job Bank (HOJO) fee of $0.03 per credit, an increase in the Advocacy fee of $0.02 per credit, and a decrease in the Student Space Accessible Education and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) fee of $0.04 per credit?”
Yes: 414
No: 321
Abstain: 285
Sustainable Curriculum – PASSED
“Do you, as a Concordia undergraduate student, mandate the Concordia Student Union to work with the Concordia University Administration towards integrating sustainability and Indigenous studies courses in all undergraduate programs?”
Yes: 621
No: 216
Abstain: 254
Greenhouse Fee-Levy – PASSED
“Do you agree to increase the fee levy of the Concordia Greenhouse by 12 cents per credit to a total of 24 cents per credit, effective Fall 2017?”
Yes: 495
No: 390
Abstain: 198
By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.