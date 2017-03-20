Tight Race Between Embrace ConU and Team Connect for CSU Elections

All Referendum Questions Pass

It was a close race this year, with a new Concordia Student Union executive team from both the Embrace ConU and Team Connect slates.

All seven referendum questions passed, according to unofficial results from the CSU Chief Electoral Officer. Quorum for the election was 450 people.

Executive

General Coordinator:

Omar Riaz (Embrace ConU) – Elected

Yes: 333

Marcus Peters (Team Connect)

Yes: 325

Abstain: 180

Agunik Mamikonyan (Independent)

Yes: 122

Abstain: 179

Eddy Kara-Sarkissian (Team Unity)

Yes: 98

Abstain: 177

Finance Coordinator:

Soulaymane Al Alaoui (Embrace ConU) – Elected

Yes: 435

Thomas David-Bashore (Tean Connect)

Yes: 402

Abstain: 224

Academic and Advocacy Coordinator:

Asma Mushtaq (Team Connect) – Elected

Yes: 408

Carlos Vazquez (Embrace ConU)

Yes: 336

Abstain: 258

Loyola Coordinator:

Maria Gabriela Polanco (Embrace ConU) – Elected

Yes: 369

Alexander Milton (Team Connect)

Yes: 360

Abstain: 273

Clubs and Internal Affairs Coordinator:

Veronika Rydzewski (Team Connect) – Elected

Yes: 331

Emilie Leduc (Embrace ConU)

Yes: 327

Abstain: 209

Amina Chemssy (Team Unity)

Yes: 158

Abstain: 210

Student Life Coordinator:

Leyla Sutherland (Team Connect) – Elected

Yes: 412

D’Ante Hanna (Embrace ConU)

Yes: 349

Abstain: 272

External Affairs and Mobilization Coordinator:

Ahmed Badr (Embrace ConU) – Elected

Yes: 392

Mustafa Bokesmati (Team Connect)

Yes: 358

Abstain: 260

Sustainability Coordinator:

Devon Ellis-Durity (Team Connect) – Elected

Yes: 527

No: 89

Abstain: 330

Councillors

Arts and Science

Rowan Gaudet

Yes: 240

No: 32

Abstain: 158

Julia Sutera Sardo

Yes: 224

No: 93

Abstain: 115

Aouatif Zebiri

Yes: 211

No: 48

Abstain: 152

Ali Sherra

Yes: 203

No: 39

Abstain: 175

Camille Thompson-Marchand

Yes: 197

No: 40

Abstain: 188

Charlotte Genest

Yes: 189

No: 44

Abstain: 181

Eamon Toohey

Yes: 189

No: 43

Abstain: 176

Jeremy Laxer

Yes: 185

No: 35

Abstain: 190

Tabea Vischer

Yes: 183

No: 36

Abstain: 184

Patrick H. Magallanes

Yes: 162

No: 54

Abstain: 188

John Molson School of Business

Dylan Applebaum

Yes: 218

No: 40

Abstain: 43

Rory Blaisdell

Yes: 130

No: 77

Abstain: 62

Engineering and Computer Science

Ahmed Jemma

Yes: 133

No: 24

Abstain: 46

Sally Younis

Yes: 124

No: 23

Abstain: 54

Khadidja Komah

Yes: 121

No: 27

Abstain: 53

Rim Hamila

Yes: 115

No: 27

Abstain: 47

Alienor Lougerstay

Yes: 69

No 35

Abstain: 68

Fine Arts

Mikaela Clark-Gardner

Yes: 34

No: 3

Abstain: 18

Peter Zhuang

Yes: 33

No: 4

Abstain 18

Senators

Engineering & Computer Science

Mohamed Allalou

Yes: 154

No: 18

Abstain: 59

John Molson School of Business

Evan Pitchie – Elected

Yes: 172

No: 57

Abstain: 27

Shaumia Suntharalingam

Yes: 155

No: 54

Abstain: 26

Referendum Questions

Non-Hierarchical Bylaw Changes—PASSED

Do you, as a member of the CSU, approve of the by-law changes that will render the executives to a more non-hierarchical structure?

Yes: 492

No: 203

Abstain: 382

Dish Project Fee-Levy—PASSED

Do you as a member of the CSU approve the transfer of $0.04 from the Student Space Accessible Education and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) fee to the CSU Operating fee to pay for the operations of the Dish Project, a student-run service at Concordia that provides free dishware to student and community-run events?

Yes: 503

No: 257

Abstain: 337

Fight for a Sanctuary Campus—PASSED

“Do you, as a Concordia undergraduate student, support Concordia University formally adopting a “Sanctuary Campus” status by not collaborating with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), including but not limited to the sharing of any information on its current and past staff, faculty and students, or allowing CBSA on its premises, in order to protect undocumented community members from threat of deportation?”_

Yes: 565

No: 244

Abstain:285

CUSACorp Bylaw Change—PASSED

“Be it resolved that the following question be passed through referendum at the upcoming CSU Annual Elections, in order to strike Special By-Law C, the Special By-Law pertaining to CUSACORP, from the CSU By-Law. CUSACORP was a subsidiary of the Concordia Student Union (CSU) as defined by Special By- Law C of the CSU By-Laws, it was dissolved in June 2016 and no longer exists. Do you as an undergraduate student approve to remove Special By-Law C from the CSU By-Laws?”

Yes: 343

No:159

Abstain: 574

Fee-Levy Reallocation—PASSED

“Do you as a member of the CSU approve of the following reorganization of fees currently levied by the CSU to all undergraduate students, effective for the Fall semester of 2017: A decrease in the CSU Clubs fee of $0.06 per credit, an increase in the CSU operating fee of $0.05 per credit, an increase in the undergraduate Housing and Job Bank (HOJO) fee of $0.03 per credit, an increase in the Advocacy fee of $0.02 per credit, and a decrease in the Student Space Accessible Education and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) fee of $0.04 per credit?”

Yes: 414

No: 321

Abstain: 285

Sustainable Curriculum – PASSED

“Do you, as a Concordia undergraduate student, mandate the Concordia Student Union to work with the Concordia University Administration towards integrating sustainability and Indigenous studies courses in all undergraduate programs?”

Yes: 621

No: 216

Abstain: 254

Greenhouse Fee-Levy – PASSED

“Do you agree to increase the fee levy of the Concordia Greenhouse by 12 cents per credit to a total of 24 cents per credit, effective Fall 2017?”

Yes: 495

No: 390

Abstain: 198

