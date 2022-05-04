‘Tides and Cracked Sidewalks’

Please enjoy this poem by Christina.

‘This way” sign. Photo Stella Mazurek

You’d all congregate on cracked sidewalks

Joining in childhood rituals in your

Soft new world. Just beyond

The walls of your houses, home extends out

To a tiny village of people,

Your family.

Sure, their words are different

Maybe the fabrics, and the food

But your stories are all the same.

Things change,

The familiar faces are pushed out.

The sound of tomato sauce

Being hand-stirred in a garage

Is replaced with a fastidious silence.

The stores your family

and all the families

Went to, whose owners lived

Just up the street, is replaced with

A mall full of stores

Better suited for the neighbourhoods

Just over.

It draws them in like a tide,

Inevitable.

Water spreads out and

Reshapes landscapes.

With creeping tendrils

It seeks out barren ground

To bring its own definition of prosperity,

Nevermind whatever ecosystem

Had been established before its arrival.

Desert life surely will drown

In the presence of such a flood.

But hey, that's just what water does.

You almost can’t be mad.

When your nonna passes away,

Your family decides to divvy up

The costs of her whole life.

Her home, where all your roots

First touched down on this soil,

It’ll be sold to someone

Looking to tear it all down

And build something better suited

To withstand the tide

Sweeping through.

Your grandma’s house is washed away

Like old driftwood

By the same oceans that

Furiously beat her boat

When she first stepped onto shore.

Someday in the future,

You’ll walk by those old streets

And see that what remains of

The old neighbourhood is just a skeleton

That’s already been encased in new flesh

And you’ll feel a twinge

Of familiarity, and loss

When you see how they’ve filled in

All the cracks in the sidewalks.

This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.