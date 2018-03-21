Stingers Women’s Hockey Take Bronze at U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship

4-0 Shutout Over University of Saskatchewan Huskies Lands Them Third Place

The Stingers finished third in the field at nationals. File Photo Elisa Barbier

After dropping the semi-final in a heartbreaking shootout loss to the University of Manitoba Bisons, Concordia’s women’s hockey team looked to claim the bronze medal at U Sports Nationals as they faced off against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Things were tight after a scoreless first period, but early in the second, Stingers forward Claudia Dubois would open scoring with a power play goal.

Concordia would continue to notch points with two more goals from Sophie Gagnon and Brigitte Laganiere.

Claudia Dubois would return to seal the deal with less than three minutes remaining in the third, scoring an empty net goal and securing the Stingers’ 4-0 shutout victory over the Huskies.

Stingers starting goaltender, Katherine Purchase put up a stellar performance, stopping all 37 shots faced, and veteran Claudia Dubois was named Concordia’s player of the game.

The win comes as a well-deserved bright spot following the loss in the semifinal.

The team finished second in the Réseau du sport étudiant de Québec standings, and fought hard in both playoff series, defeating the University of Ottawa Gee Gees and Universite de Montreal’s Carabins to earn their spot among the nation’s best university hockey programs.

Since head coach Julie Chu took over the program in the summer of 2015, Concordia’s women’s hockey program has improved substantially. With their core of Dubois, Purchase Audrey Belzile and Gagnon set to return next season, the team will have the firepower to contend on the national stage for years to come.

