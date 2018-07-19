Stingers Hockey Adds Forward Jake Fletcher To Large Recruit Class

Former Captain of the Estevan Bruins Joins the Team From Out West

Follow @DustinKFleming

Fletcher is the third recruit from Western Canada this offseason. Photo Ireland Compton.

The Stingers have added to their already considerable recruiting class, with 11 new players committed to the program. Number 12 was recently announced as Jake Fletcher.

Fletcher is a product of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and spent the last three season with the Estevan Bruins. He was named captain for his final season with the team.

The five foot ten left-winger finished his time in the SJHL on a high note, scoring at over a point per game pace with 62 points in 52 games. He also led his team to a seven game, Canalta Cup final series.

Throughout the playoffs, Fletcher led the league in goals scored with 11 in 16 games. He was a point shy of leading the playoffs in overall scoring with 21 points as well.

Overall, the White Rock, British Columbia native put up 123 points in 149 games throughout his time in the SJHL.

Fletcher joins Zachary Zorn and Colin Grannary in a group of recent recruits from Western Canada. The Stingers haven’t been a destination for Western players for the last few years and head coach Marc-André Élement said that it was a goal of his to bring in more players from out West at the end of last season.

Fletcher will join his new teammates in late August for training camp.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.