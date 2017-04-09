Real Food, Real Cheap

The Link’s Guide to Cheap (and Free) Food Around Campus

Photo Illustration Julian Bata and Brian Lapuz

Food is important. Money is important.

Eat at these tasty, dietarily-versatile (hello vegans), Concordia-adjacent spots and maximize both.

Cheap Food

Sammi & Soupe Dumpling

1909 Ste. Catherine St. W.

Don’t tell anyone, but this is a fun place to bring a date if you’re trying to seem familiar and comfortable but still fun and surprising. at’s because the dumplings here are filled with soup! Also, they’re delicious and fresh. Also, it’s cheap and filing and fast. What more do you want, geeze.

Biryani

1550 Blvd. De Maisonneuve W.

One of the Guy-Concordia restaurants that students sprint past when they’re late for class, Biryani is literally under the EV building. It does Indian and Pakistani staples to a tee and the thalis are particularly good value. Pro tip: They only make vegetable biryani on request, so it’s likely to the be the freshest you can find in the area.

Boustan

2020 Crescent Sy.

A block east of the Hall building, the original Boustan is a Montreal landmark. Churning out loaded pitas and plates of falafel and shawarma, Boustan’s Lebanese fare is cheap and good and right there. Walk over and get a sandwich with potatoes. Say yes to the garlic sauce.

Nilufar

1923 Ste. Catherine St. W.

Just as known for its super cheap falafel—$1.87 for a barebones sandwich— as it is for the super friendly woman who sells them—her name is Nilufar, go figure. Stuff the sandwiches with loads of stuff, or try some of the more inventive applications of falafel, like in poutine. Don’t worry, It’s all delicious.

Snowdon Bakery

7385 Ave. Harley

Across the train tracks from Loyola Campus, this brick of a building hides the ovens which churn out the breads for the Snowdon Bakeries all around town. Grab the freshest rye, pumpernickel, challah, or boring plain bread for the lowest possible price.

Free Food

People’s Potato

Vegan and wholesome, this soup kitchen collective operates out of the seventh floor of the Hall building. Free lunch is served from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. during the school year—just bring a tupperware. If you can afford to drop a dollar in the tip jar, you should. They deserve it.

Hive Free Lunch

The Hive Cafe at the Loyola Campus offers free veggie/vegan lunches between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It’s sponsored by the CSU because there’s so few cheap food options out there.

